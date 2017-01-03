An amazing community; a great year

I hope that 2016 provided you — and your family and friends — with good health, lots of laughs and experiences that you’ll appreciate for years to come.

I had a milestone birthday this year so my wife and I traveled to California — down the Pacific Coast Highway — to celebrate.

These trips, among other experiences shared with my three sons, were definitely highlights of my year.

We also had a fantastic year at Westfields Hospital & Clinic, which I credit to the entire staff and New Richmond community.

It takes a village

Each day, I continue to be amazed by our staff’s devotion to provide great and compassionate care to our patients and community. I’m very proud to be part of such a remarkable group.

Last month, Pam Ince, a certified medical assistant at Westfields, received a HealthPartners 2016 President’s Award — one of the organization’s highest honors. Pam’s nomination noted her commitment to our patients, her colleagues and to the organization.

These characteristics are ingrained in Westfields employees and in our loyal volunteers and board members.

This year, our volunteers donated thousands of hours.

They contributed time to our Cancer Center, our Rehabilitation and Administration departments and to our Gift Shop, among other areas.

Our volunteer drivers drove 8,100 miles providing a medical supply courier service, while other volunteers knitted baby caps for newborns in our Birth Center and devoted time attending meetings and hospital events as part of the Patient and Family Advisory Council.

Volunteer council members are Westfields patients and use their own experiences to help us improve patient and family care.

Last month, we welcomed Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP) volunteers to the Westfields campus.

They work specifically with patients who are at risk for delirium or have been diagnosed with the condition.

The volunteers receive specialized training to work with this patient population and spend their time talking with patients, playing cards and board games with them, reading the newspaper and offering other activities aimed at keeping brains active to prevent delirium.

I also want to recognize the Westfields Hospital & Clinic Board of Directors who volunteered more than 280 hours — that’s seven full-time work weeks — to provide invaluable input on hospital business matters including future planning to meet our community’s needs.

And finally, I can’t forget to acknowledge our furry volunteers — our pet therapy dogs — who brighten the days of many patients and visitors throughout the year.

Thank you to volunteer pups Finnegan, Sadie and Dudley.

Other2016 Highlights

Began the Rx Checkup Program, which gives patients an opportunity to meet one-on-one with a pharmacist to discuss their medications

Emergency Room provided care for more than 7,000 patients

Birth Center staff delivered more than 130 babies including seven sets of twins

Started a multimillion-dollar renovation project — which includes 5,000 square feet of new space — that will improve privacy and access for patients and provide a better environment for family members and care teams

Provided health and wellness information to community members at our Women’s

Health Expo and a separate men’s health event

Introduced our new PowerUp food trailer at New Richmond’s Fun Fest, which offered

event-goers better-for-you food options

Hosted multiple PowerUp School Challenges to provide school-age children with options to make exercise and healthy eating fun

Added new family medicine, pediatrics and otolaryngology (ENT) providers External Recognition

This year, the National Research Corporation (NRC) selected Westfields Hospital & Clinic as a recipient of its 2016 Excellence Award for our quality of care performance and patient satisfaction.

We’re proud of this recognition but will continue to look for ways to enhance our patient care.

Also in 2016, Westfields was named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the U.S. for its performance in 70 different categories including quality, outcomes, patient perspective, affordability and efficiency.

Looking ahead to 2017

As you can see, 2016 was a busy year for our hospital and clinic; we anticipate the same next year.

You’ll be hearing more about our renovation project and the Make it OK in the Valley campaign, which has a goal to reduce the stigma of mental illness by encouraging discussion of mental health conditions.

We’ll also share news about programs and service developments that help meet our patient and community needs.

Happy New Year!

Steve Massey is president and CEO, Westfields Hospital & Clinic.