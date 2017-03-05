Willi Nilli Column: The good old family dinner

In order to make sure we didn't make any mistakes, my wife and I invited my parents, and my little sister, to our house this past weekend for supper so we could get some help from my dad with our taxes. I definitely don't think we could have done it without his help since neither Jenna or I have done our own taxes before, so it was nice to have some help from someone who knows what they are doing.

Our taxes weren't quite as difficult as we thought they would be, and we aren't getting back as much money as we had hoped, but now we know what we are doing and can probably get away with doing our taxes ourselves next year.

The best part about the entire afternoon was getting to spend time with my family and have a home cooked meal with them like I used to do every night of the week when I lived with my parents. And this time I could even make the meal myself, which made it even better, and everyone enjoyed the meal. We also made a cake for my mom's birthday, which is another thing that felt good to do after all the years she made cakes, and meals, for me and my sisters and now my wife.

When I was a kid, I used to love going out to eat and getting to try different things or get something that my mom didn't make very often, like chicken wings or French fries. But as I grew older, I started to love eating at home more than going out to eat, especially when I started to realize that my mom's meals were pretty much always better than what I could get at even the best restaurant. That, paired with how expensive eating out has gotten to be, is part of the reason why I now make sure Jenna and I eat at home as much as possible. The meals we can make at home are way better than what we could get almost anywhere we would normally go out to eat, other than those much trickier items, like cheese curds or pizza. Plus, we save a lot of money and can use that on our true vices, like buying books, board games or movies/TV series.

Family meals were at a perfect time to make sure I had some down time after getting home from school to relax before getting into that night's homework. It also gave me the perfect amount of time to get that homework done before my favorite shows came on later that night. Along with the meals being amazing, I loved getting to sit around the table and share what went on during my day at school with my parents and my sisters.

Of all the things that I look forward to the most when I have kids of my own is being able to sit down and focus on our family while eating a meal I or Jenna made that night. I can't wait to hear what went on at school that day and share with my children what I did that day.

I hope to have just as many great family dinners with my wife and kids as I did with my family growing up. Hopefully that will be something my kids can then pass on to their children and so on. I hope it is time that they will cherish as much as I do.