Darrow: An important part of history is showcased

On behalf of Mayor Fred and the entire City Council, we want to thank the Doar family, distinguished panelists, sponsors, countless volunteers, staff and community members for making the John Doar History Trail celebration a memorable event.

To fully understand the event, we reflect first with gratitude to Mary Pat Doar Zipperer. Years ago, Mary Pat and people like her voiced their desire for the City of New Richmond to celebrate the accomplishments of those that called New Richmond home. To Mary Pat, thank you for your encouragement in making this event happen.

In 2012, Mayor Fred paid a visit to Mr. John Doar at his family home in New Richmond. His message was simple, "Mr. Doar, we want to honor you for your work on behalf of our community and for those throughout our nation." We are so honored that Mr. Doar approved of this trail and allowed us to move forward with the Doar Family.

In recognizing Mr. Tom Doar and his family, we cannot express enough gratitude for your contributions to our community and for the tremendous gift in making this event happen. Tom was equally supportive of the plan and of the "City Beautiful." To his family, thank you for sharing Mr. Tom Doar with our community and for your support of this project.

To the entire Doar family, your commitment to this project through in-person visits over the past four years, review of designs and the many conversations on this project have inspired us to make this a community-centered trail. We will miss our monthly meetings; however we are left with great pride in having been a part of your team for this important project.

The City of New Richmond thanks Mr. Bill Sanders of Loucks, Inc., for his tremendous design of this project. Bill's vision and partnership with the Doar family and our community has created a legacy and unique sense of place within our community. Well done Mr. Sanders!

This event couldn't have happened without many moving parts and financial support. The Wisconsin Humanities Council graciously awarded this project with a grant to highlight the important work of John Doar. To Royal Credit Union and Doar, Drill and Skow, your financial contributions assisted us in making this an event to remember.

We would also like to thank the Heritage Center, Table 65, Old Gem Theater, the Space and Westfields Hospital and Clinics for assisting us with this event. These community resources demonstrate daily what it means to be community orientated. Their resources, generosity and community spirit were clearly demonstrated throughout the entire three-day event.

To the VFW, American Legion, Heritage Center Board and volunteers throughout this event, thank you for taking time to make this event happen. We appreciate what you do and what each of these important organizations represents.

Special thanks to Congressman Sean Duffy and State Sen. Sheila Harsdorf for speaking during the event on Saturday morning. Your words, as well as those from Gov. Scott Walker, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama were important and inspiring as we came together as a community to celebrate the legacy of John Doar.

Finally, thank you to our staff in every department within the City of New Richmond. This event wouldn't have been possible without the creativity, energy and the extra hours of staff who printed and folded programs, answered phones and assisted in making this an event to remember. In particular, thank you to the Public Works Department, for their time during design and construction of this trail, the New Richmond Police Department who assisted in many ways during this event, the Friday Memorial Library for their programing this month and throughout the year in bringing our community together and the Electric Department in working with the design and construction of this project.

Special thanks MaryKay Rice for her countless ideas throughout this project. Without her energy and creativity, this project wouldn't have happened. We would also like to thank Noah Wiedenfeld who worked tirelessly on this event. His time, energy, creativity and attention to the smallest details made this event run smoothly and created memories that will last a lifetime for those in attendance.

Lastly, our staff, Mayor and City Council wishes to thank the community for supporting the John Doar History Trail project and attending this three-day event. We invite you to visit the trail and spread the word of this unique piece of history found only in the "City Beautiful."