Upcoming events at the Hazel Mackin Community Library

Tech Night is set for Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Call the library to sign up for half hour time slots. This is a great way to get your computer, phone, and tablet questions answered. Barb will even help with social media if that is something you would like to become more knowledgeable about.

Teen Book Club is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Note the date and time change. Brittany is trying to meet the needs of the students with their hectic schedules! This month they will be discussing "Rocks Fall, Everyone Dies" by Lindsay Ribar.

Tween Book Club is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10-11 a.m. This is just a couple weeks after the September date, but Brittany is working with the busy schedule of activities for the students. The books is "The Classy Crooks Club" by Alison Cherry.

S.T.E.M. is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m. This month will be about learning the fun possibilities of slime.