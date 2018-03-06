Hazel Mackin Column: March is National Youth Art month

Story Time: Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Story times include calendar fun, songs, rhymes, stories and crafts.

TAB (Teen Advisory Board): Tuesday, March 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pizza will be served. Brittany is looking to expand this group so come in and find out how your voice can be heard in creating the best programs and space for teens to use at the library.

Paws to Read: March 9, 4-6 p.m. and March 22, 5-7 p.m. Julie and Ole will be back at the library for your student to come in and read a favorite book to. Ole is a trained therapy dog and part of the organization of Paws to Read.

Reminder: Community dinner and live music with Patsy O'Brien is Thursday, March 8, cocktails starting at 5 p.m. at the Roberts Park Building.

Tech Night: Thursday, March 8, 5:30-7:45 p.m. Call the library to register for your half-hour time slot to get help with your personal device.

Lego Club: Saturday, March 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. We provide the Legos so just come in to build your masterpieces.

Tween Book Clubs: Thursday, March 15, 2-3 p.m. Brittany will be at the Middle school for the book club meeting so contact Mrs. Fern to be involved with that. The two groups will be discussing The Night Parade by Kathryn Tanquary. The second book club meets Saturday, March 17, 10-11 a.m. at the library and the group will be discussing the same book.

How to Make Pallet Gardens Class: Tuesday, March 20, 6:30 p.m. The first day of spring is a great time to come in to learn from the Master Gardeners that will be presenting this class. Please call the library to register for this event.

Stitchers: this group meets every Wednesday, 12:30-3 p.m.

Crocheters and Knitters: This group meets every Thursday, 2:15-5 p.m. If you can't come during this time, feel free to bring in your projects and grab a friend to come in and work in the evening. We have people always using the library for a variety of reasons and we have some great spots to enjoy conversations and get something done at the same time.