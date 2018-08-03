Hazel Mackin Community Library: Summer Reading finale

Time sheets can be brought in until Aug. 1. Prizes for Summer Reading will be drawn later in August. New prizes will be added just for the last few weeks before school starts for the tickets for checkouts.

Lego Play: Aug. 7, 10:30-12:30 p.m.

Monday Movie Matinees, 1 pm: Aug. 6 is Sheep & Wolves, Aug. 13 is Hedgehogs, Aug. 20 is Sherlock Gnomes, and Aug. 27 is Brittany's Pick. Popcorn is served at every movie day.

A Novel Idea Book Club: Monday, July 30, 6 p.m. at Bobtown Brewhouse. This month's discussion will on The Tall Pine Polka by Lorna Landvik. Come by at 5:30 p.m. to order some food and drinks and then discussion will start at 6 p.m.

Tech Night: Thursday, Aug. 9, 4:45-7 p.m. Please call the library to sign up for your ½ time slot to get all of your tech questions answered.

Tween Book Club: Saturday, Aug. 11, 10-11 a.m. This month they will be discussing Jack and the Geniuses at the Bottom of the World by Bill Nye and Gregory Mone. Snacks will be available.

Teen Book Club: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 6-7 p.m. This month's discussion will be on Expelled by James Patterson and Emily Raymond. Pizza will be served.

Job Center: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to noon. If you are in need of help looking for employment, resume building and online applications, stop by spend some time getting tips and learning the skills needed for successful interviews.

Open Play Doh: Thursday, Aug. 16, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Come in and play with your favorite sensory material. The best part-no cleanup for you at home!

Lego Club: Saturday, Aug. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Open Chalk Art: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Come and share your talent on our sidewalks!

Master Gardener's Presentation: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m. More details to come!