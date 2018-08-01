Hammond Library column: Things to know about the library

2. Offers programs and events for all ages throughout the year.

3. Has two free little pantries, one inside and one outside.

4. Owns over 26,000 books, over 1,800 audiobooks, close to 3,000 DVD's, and multiple other items that can be checked out from the library.

5. Allows you access to over 200,000 e-reader and e-audio selections via Wisconsin Digital Library.

6. A library card is free.

7. Free access to WiFi and computer usage at the library.

8. Ability to fax, scan, print, and copy materials.

9. Offers DVD and CD disc cleaning.

10. Inspires you to be creative, learn, and grow!

For more information, visit hammondpubliclibrary.org.