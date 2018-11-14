Overnight winter parking in New Richmond

The New Richmond Police Department has been out enforcing the overnight parking ordinance with warnings only to this date. We are trying to educate the public with messages at City Hall, on social media sites and with signage around town but compliance is still lacking.

Some of the frequently asked questions and areas of concern are;

• If I don't get home from work until after midnight where do I park? The officers enforce overnight parking as time permits. They usually do the compliance checks and enforcement after midnight. If you arrive home after midnight you should still park on the side of the road that matches the date as of 6 p.m. on the day before, as the overnight parking goes into effect at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. the next morning.

• Why do the officers enforce overnight parking even when it is not snowing? The New Richmond Police Department works with our City Utilities and Street Department during our fall and winter months. Many times the street and utility are out doing work at night, such as sweeping leaves from the streets, curbs and gutters or working on lights or other utilities. It is much more efficient if they can get that done without vehicles parked in the way. It is also more efficient, therefore a tax dollar savings, if the plow drivers have less vehicles to go around and less areas they have to return to days later to plow.

• An area of concern is when people get into that rut of parking every other night and forget that there are some times in the winter such as Jan. 31 followed by Feb. 1, which would be two odd days in a row and then are messed up for a few days and sometimes receive a ticket.

• Another area of concern is when people have guests at their house and forget to tell them of the overnight winter parking restrictions and one of their friends, guests or loved ones receives a citation. Please make sure if you have a guest parking on the street they understand the overnight parking restrictions or they may be subject to citation.

If you should have any questions about parking restrictions please contact the police department or our dispatch non-emergency number and we will be happy to answer your questions.