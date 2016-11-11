My View: ‘The needs of the many ...’

In fact, the hub-bub is just beginning and isn’t about to end any time soon. You know as well as I do that the particulates emanating from this year’s election meteor will sprinkle down upon us for many months and years.

Without fail, those who have supported their candidate this time around who didn’t win the White House aren’t going away any time soon.

Though we know it’s come down to the camps from both sides of the political landscape, we also know that there will be a lot of disappointed electors when it’s all said and done.

They aren’t going anywhere (unless you’re one of the celebrities who said they are going to leave the country if Donald Trump is elected).

And that’s a good thing, because we are all Americans, regardless of which candidate was our choice.

As Americans, we have gone through some tough scrapes already and we can’t let a little presidential election result destroy what we’ve built over the past nearly 250 years.

Though Republican candidate Trump used his “Make America Great Again” as his rallying cry, I wondered how America wasn’t great. Sure, we have issues that are too numerous to mention, but this is the greatest country -- as a whole -- that has ever existed on this planet.

Will we be great again?

Absolutely.

Have we learned a lot from this past political campaign?

You bet.

Are there better times ahead.

Clearly.

But it’s going to take all of us to make things even greater than they are already. Instead of the political hate that seems so prominent these days and past few years, we need to pull together to make changes for the benefit of all.

Remember what Mr. Spock said at the end of “The Wrath of Khan?” His line was, “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or one.”

Heeding Spock’s words would go a long way in reshaping the political, social and economic picture of this country. We can only hope for the best as we move ahead.

Raymond T. Rivard, editor