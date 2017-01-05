Goodbye, 2016; welcome, 2017

In this edition of the New Richmond News you will find our compilation of the top stories that dominated the local scene.

Yes, there were a high number of police reports that were included in our weekly community reports.

One of them - the case against Cristian Nunez, the man charged with the murder of a New Richmond mother and her daughter - came to a conclusion in December when he was found guilty of those killings.

It was the first murders to have occurred in New Richmond in decades - and we hope they are the last in our lifetime.

We applaud the work of local, state and national law enforcement officials who contributed to bringing that case to a close.

As always, there is a flip side to the sour news that is sometimes in abundance on these pages.

In other words, there was plenty of good news in the area - the continuation of the St. Croix Crossing bridge that nears completion; the continued economic development that seems to be increasing across the New Richmond area; the continued high marks the area school districts receive through academic evaluations and extra-curricular accomplishments; and the good works that continue by area residents and organizations to help those in need and in making our communities that much better.

We say goodbye to 2016 with hopes that 2017 will bring with it an abundance of good news and good works for our communities.

New issues will arise. We look forward to solving the problems of the coming year.

Stay tuned ...

Raymond T. Rivard, editor