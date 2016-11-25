Letters to the Editor: Nov. 24, 2016

To put it plainly, the federal government has failed residents of the Great Lakes region on this issue and it is time to come together to delist the wolf from the endangered species list once and for all.

Sen. Ron Johnson and Congressman Reid Ribble introduced the State Wolf Population Management Bill (S.2281) with language removing the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

This language has also been added to the Senate version of the North American Energy Security and Infrastructure Act of 2016. We feel this language should be passed as soon as possible to return wolf management back to the states.

It is now time for Sen. Tammy Baldwin to step forward and offer leadership on the

Democratic side of the aisle just as Sen. John Tester (D-MT) did out west. We understand this is an uncomfortable issue for Sen. Baldwin because of her home in Madison.

However, she was elected to represent the entire state, and we encourage her to take a bold step to heed the will of the people who are most affected by the runaway wolf population — rural Wisconsinites.

Nearly 200 concerned citizens attended the Great Lakes Wolf Summit held in Cumberland in September and proved that delisting of the gray wolf is a bipartisan issue. While we can all agree that the wolf has a place on the landscape, Wisconsin should not be a wolf sanctuary.

Sen. Baldwin has the opportunity to help reduce the number of tragic losses of family pets and livestock lost to an out-of-control wolf population in Wisconsin.

In the past, Wisconsin has proven to be capable of managing our wolf population and now is the time to return control to the states.

State Sen. Tom Tiffany

12th Senate District

Rep. Adam Jarchow

28th Assembly District

---

Changes needed

To the Editor:

Donald Trump will become our president, even though a majority of the people who voted in our last election did not vote for him.

In fact, more people across our nation voted for Hillary Clinton, though she also did not receive a majority of the votes cast. If polls can be believed (and there is obviously some doubt about that), a very large number of people would have preferred to vote for someone other than the presidential candidates put forward by our two major parties. Many of those people, however, did not want to throw away their vote on a third party candidate who had no chance of winning.

Do these facts strike anyone else as regrettable?

In my view, this situation is a result of certain flaws in our Constitution. Those “flaws” were once necessary compromises, given the time in which our Constitution was written, but I believe it is finally time to correct them. Our founding fathers, knowing that the Constitution they gave us is an imperfect document, wisely made it possible for us to amend it over time. That has made it possible for us to change the way we elect our vice president, end slavery, give Black Americans and women the right to vote, and to establish a Bill of Rights.

The new amendment to our Constitution that I would like to see is this — that our president be elected by a majority (not just plurality) of the popular votes (not Electoral College votes) cast throughout our nation. I am tired of “battleground states.” I want my vote to count, regardless of what state I reside in. It is time to put to rest that antiquated oddity called the Electoral College. It has several times now obstructed the will of the majority of voters. It is time for us to insist that our presidents have the consent of a true majority of voters in order to be elected, even if that takes more than one ballot. That would enable people to vote for third party candidates who are truly their first choice, without believing that they are “throwing their vote away.”

If this could be facilitated by allowing voters to mark their first, second and third choices on Election Day, then additional election days for runoff contests would not be necessary.

It is too late to change the results of this last election. We need to live with those results.

It is not too late, however, to finally make changes in the way that we elect our president, so that future elections might more truly reflect the will of the American people.

Rev. David Almlie

New Richmond

---

Blessings

To the Editor:

When I was in school I always had trouble with colors. I figured it was a normal thing. We weren’t tested for color blindness, you just dealt with it. Later on after Trudy and I were married my hearing seemed to get worse. Once again I thought it was a normal thing that comes with marriage. You just dealt with it.

Growing up in a Catholic family, attending eight years of Catholic school and four years of public school in an all-white area didn’t really teach any bad or good about race issues. It wasn’t an issue.

When I started working as a beef lugger at Armour’s Meat Packing in South St. Paul, employee diversification was the normal. There was no difference. I remember one time when I was about to lug a 250-pound beef quarter, a white co-worker cut the side in half too soon, deliberately, which would have either killed me or badly injured me if Big John, a black guy, wouldn’t have grabbed me from out under it before it hit the floor. After he made sure I was OK, he, let’s just say, explained to the white guy he should ‘never’ do that deliberate stunt again. That one instant taught me it’s a blessing to be color blind because being an jerk has nothing to do with color, political or religious beliefs.

It’s hard to imagine any one saying working in a meat packing plant was instrumental in teaching me life. Every race, sexual orientation, etc. worked there. It worked because a lot of the jobs were on the line, your livelihood depended on your co-worker’s performance. You didn’t care if they were tall or short, their color, gay or straight, religious, male or female, if you wanted a paycheck you accepted everyone for who they were and they accepted you.

Tony Huppert

Spring Valley

---

Action needed

To the Editor:

At a cost of $236 billion a year, Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the nation. Nearly one in every five Medicare dollars is spent on people with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. And, these costs will only continue to increase as baby boomers age, soaring to more than $1 trillion in 2050.

Alzheimer’s disease is the only cause of death among the top 10 in the U.S. that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. Today more than 5.4 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and, barring the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, stop or slow Alzheimer’s disease by 2050, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s disease may reach as high as 16 million people.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing crisis for our families and the economy. The federal government must address the challenges the disease poses and take bold action to confront this crisis now.

Here in our surrounding counties of St. Croix, Polk and Pierce, we have many residents who are draining their financial well-being to find extra care in dealing with the challenges of dementia.

Please contact state Sen. Sheila Harsdorf today. Ask her to continue to fight against Alzheimer’s disease by approving an additional $400 million in NIH funding fiscal year 2017 by the Dec. 9 deadline.

Action is needed now. Congress must not wait to help those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jackie Waalen

Housing Director of The Deerfield

New Richmond