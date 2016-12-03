Dec. 1, 2016: Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

St. Croix County Board of Supervisors is reviewing a moratorium on new or expanding industrial farms due to concerns over water quality here in St. Croix County.

Recently, three additional families in Emerald Township are without access to safe drinking water. More families/businesses are finding dangerous levels of nitrates and/or fecal bacteria in their well water in eastern St. Croix County.

Even the county’s Homestead Park near Somerset has a well contaminated with excessive nitrates and has been shut down for six years.

The county just devoted over $70,000 to fix or replace the wells at both Homestead and Glen Hills parks due to failed attempts the past few years to remove contamination.

While Iowa has a Rural Water option and Minnesota has a robust Well Dispute Settlement Program, Wisconsin severely lacks in assistance to families who, through no fault of their own, lose access to clean drinking water.

Groundwater quality affects all of us. All residents in St. Croix County get their drinking water from groundwater including municipal water systems. At times, even water treatment plants have difficulty meeting health standards as a recent Iowa Supreme Court case revealed.

While landowners have the liberty to do with their property as they wish, the water beneath that land and the air above that land belong to all of us. As Kewaunee County (near Green Bay) learned, some landscapes cannot absorb as much nutrients (manure) as others. We should learn from them as we have similar bedrock.

On Dec. 6, our St. Croix County Board is considering this moratorium on new or expanding industrial farms until further surface/groundwater studies are conducted and precautions implemented, protecting our clean drinking water. Please contact your county board supervisor and ask them to be proactive and support this moratorium.

Kim Dupre

Emerald

Do they care?

To the Editor:

It’s been going on for some time now. Many Native Americans and their supporters are in North Dakota protesting an oil line that could pollute local waterways and disturb sacred sites.

These are not your everyday protesters,

These are people who are protecting the very lands that they have left thanks to many years of being relocated by the government. They want nothing more but to know that their land and water will be safe.

Unfortunately, things have gotten way out of hand.

Several days ago a private security team that was hired by the corporations that own pipeline, came with the force of a small army, armored vehicles, water cannons, tear gas, attack dogs, rubber bullets and this is just a few things that were used.

Before I question the elected officials, I need to remind people that the protesters are men, women, children and elderly. This is not a random act of a small group of selfish people but instead a group of people who care about the environment, the water we drink, the air we breathe and the land of their ancestors.

Take a moment and give thanks to these people. They are looking out for everyone’s well-being.

I would like to ask a question to our local elected officials — Congressman Sean Duffy, Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, and Gov. Scott Walker: Why have we heard nothing from you on this matter?

As elected officials, it is your duty to look out for everyone — not just your district.

You should be stepping in and telling the protesters that you hear them in Wisconsin and you stand by their beliefs.

I’d like some sort of answer from you all — not some talking head political talk, but an honest “we will stand with them, not with big corporate money.”

Unless that is all you care about.

Mark Struble

Star Prairie

Common sense

To the Editor:

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook is under attack for the negative and fake news that has been appearing on his Facebook. Rightfully so, I believe. We have had numerous subliminal communication lawsuits in the past and this is just another avenue of it.

The average human attention span is eight seconds. That is one second less than a goldfish.

When the fake news appears, people have a tendency to accept it as fact, right or wrong; it gets spread like wildfires.

Humans go hyper over negative news. It has to be it makes one feel better because at least it isn’t happening to them.

Facebook negative fake news can cause irreversible damage to our country and to individuals.

The old saying goes,”You can’t unring a bell.” This is a problem the politicians better address before it gets any worse.

The idea of there’s no way it can get out of hand, think about it.

The fake news on social media falls under the same illegal communication as subliminal communication does.

My Uncle Peter predicted in 1970 that water would be way more expensive than gasoline in the future.

People said ‘no way.” I said when people insisted three-wheelers were going to be outlawed, No way.

Things happen; you just have to have the right or wrong people pushing for it.

The fake news communication that comes from Facebook and social media spreads to every coffee shop’s round tables in the country.

There it gathers momentum and is spread from house to house. Fake news is the meth of the communication industry.

It just keeps going and going until it crashes along with everyone that it has ever been in contact with.

My only advice is to not believe everything you hear, see or read.

It’s the only time sense is worth more than dollars … that’s “common sense.”

Become familiar with it, it is the only thing that might save us all.

Tony R. Huppert

Spring Valley