Letters to the Editor: Dec. 8, 2016

Under most circumstances some people would say that it is OK — it’s none on my business — while on the other hand some people would take this as a red flag and ask why. I happen to be one of those people that question why a recently-elected president would jump so fast to get involved with this project?

Is he being a hands-on president? Does he have all of our interests at heart? Sadly, it did not take me long to find out the reasons behind his involvement.

President-elect Trump owns large number of stocks in Energy Transfer Partners, Exxon, and Phillips 66, which own 25 percent of the pipeline project. It also comes to the forefront that Kelcy Warren, the CEO for Energy Transfer Partners, donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Donald Trump.

With this being said, I now wonder if this is what you need to do to get elected in the United States?

Do you need to make promises to large corporations to win an election?

What happened to the days of earning an election win by meeting people, shaking hands, and kissing babies?

Being an elected official should not be about who can get the biggest bankroll. Instead it should be about listening to the people in your community, finding out what is important to your neighbors,what are the issues happening around you. I question why do only the big boys/girls only get their say when it comes to politics? Maybe more people need to step up to run for an office instead of giving all the power to the people with the money.

My heart goes out to all of the wonderful Native Americans and my fellow veterans who are out at Standing Rock fighting for their beliefs and rights.

Unfortunately, with a president-elect owning stock in what they are fighting against, I don’t think this will be a winning battle.

Let’s keep fighting the good fight and maybe some day we can get “big money” finally out of politics.

On a closing thought there was $5 billion spent on this past presidential election. That’s five billion dollars. Think about that for a second.

How many veterans could that have helped? How many schools could have been funded? How many homeless could have been sheltered? How many elderly could have been taken care of? It’s time to get this crazy money train out of politics once and for all.

Mark Struble

Star Prairie

Catch a thief

To the Editor:

“To Catch a Thief” was the title of a movie released in 1955 about the exploits of a cat burglar. In those days thieves stole money by breaking into homes, businesses and banks, since that’s where the money was.

With the coming of the Internet, crime has morphed into methods which wouldn’t have been dreamed of in 1955. Yes, today there are still the old criminal methods, but, now crooks can go after targets while putting themselves at minimal risk.

These targets can even be people with little or no assets, as in identity theft.

However, the bigger targets are trusting individuals. Many of whom are seniors brought up in an environment of having faith in others to do them no harm. Unfortunately, those days have passed and the belief in unquestioned faith still exists within seniors.

Consequently, this makes them prime targets for crooks.

So, how can seniors protect themselves?

It starts with knowing how to identify and thwart an attack and also where to obtain assistance after being exploited.

Knowledge is the keystone to stay protected. I often have people call me about a deal they’ve been contacted about.

They wanted to know if it’s safe. My advice is simple and twofold” If you were concerned enough to call me, that little voice inside your head has already said ‘stop, listen to it!’

My general advice is that if someone contacts you out of the blue for a great deal, in person, by phone, email, mail, social media, even by smoke signals, just say no.

Will you miss something? Maybe. But chances are it’s a good deal for the contact and not for you.

There many resources available on the Internet to see if an issue is legitimate.

I have assembled about 1,000 tips and videos on my website www.stopthescam.org.

If you’d like some quick summary tips, click on the “Public Service Announcement” tab on my site, it will show the top 20 scams making the rounds, each runs ten to 17 seconds. If you have already been exploited, call your State Attorney General office.

You can find a full listing for each state at http://www.consumerfraudreporting.org/stateattorneygenerallist.php. They should have a section where their goal is to reduce the victimization of senior citizens often targeted for specific crimes or scams.

There is no cost to you.

Your conversation and report are usually confidential without public or family embarrassment. My website also includes a section on where to file additional complaints located within the “Predatory Scams-Frauds-Cons section, under the “Abuse Complaints” tab.

Agencies use these reports to aggressively go after crooks to prevent others from becoming a victim.

William Kahn

Maitland, Fla.

Help needed

To the Editor:

The St. Croix County Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is about half over.

The dollars raised during the event stay local and are used to help people in need. Donations will go toward helping with emergency rent, electric, heat and other assistance for people living in St. Croix County.

The St. Croix County Salvation Army also operates a mass homeless shelter in New Richmond, Grace Place, which is housing 54 individuals, including many children who would otherwise go without shelter.

The Salvation Army depends on a successful campaign in order to continue to care for those in need.

This year’s goal is to raise $140,000 in St. Croix County.

As of Monday, the Red Kettle Campaign’s total for St. Croix County was $32,644.28.

Help is needed.

Bell Ringers are needed at all locations across the county.

If you are able to help with this, www.ringbells.org is where to go online to sign up.

Or call 715-246-1222 and sign up. Also, donations are welcomed to try and reach the goal. Donations may be sent to Grace Place, 505 W. 8th St., New Richmond, WI 54017.

Angela L. Moulton

Media and fundraising

manager St. Croix, Polk

and Burnett counties