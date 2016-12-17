Dec. 15, 2016: Letters to the Editor

When out of the dark came our Unknown Hero on his Trusty Steed! We don’t know who he is but is always out there plowing our streets.

So we need to wave and give these heroes a wave and a thumbs up!

They are the guys that make our lives easier.

Charlie Jacoby

New Richmond

---

Any questions?

To the Editor:

Remember how the Democrats and their media attempted to crucify Trump for being un-American when he refused to say if he would accept the results of the election if he lost? And guess who orchestrated a recount after “they” lost?

Wisconsin has already finished the recount process. Trump gained 131 votes.

Any questions?

Now the Democrats are blaming Russia for Hillary Clinton losing the election and they want another do-over.

Remember how those same Democrats ridiculed Trump when he suggested the election was rigged?

Now “they” are saying it was. It’s not to say voting booths or machines were hacked but suggestions are that some voters may have been swayed by the hacked information even though if my recollection serves me right, all of the hacked emails were in fact true.

The one thing the Democrats still will not acknowledge is the fact they chose a flawed candidate to represent them — a candidate with no limits on corruption, with no integrity and with very little ability to govern.

The only thing worse than being a loser is being a sore loser.

Democrats need to wake up do something constructive for America for a change.

Thomas Wulf

New Richmond

---

This is wrong

To the Editor:

Did you know CAFOs must soil sample the fields they spread on once every five years. They spread on some fields two times a year in amounts as much as 15,000 gallons per-acre that equals about 127,500 pounds per-acre or about 64 tons per-acre.

Not all fields get this amount each application, but if one semi-tanker holds 7,000 to 9,000 gallons, that would equal something between 59,500 and 76,500 pounds per-acre - that’s a lot of math, but according to their state-issued permits they can not apply more manure onto a field than the next planted crop will need.

That sounds good, but with testing done only once every five years, perhaps this is

why our land, streams, rivers and lakes are under attack — not to mention our

water supply systems.

This is so wrong.

These large commercial farms tell us over and over how regulated and inspected they are and.how they follow the rules.

Here is my question for them all: Why are we in this mess today?

Why?”

In my county 42 percent of wells tested are not safe for human use.

Dick Swanson

Algoma