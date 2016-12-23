Dec. 22, 2016: Letters to the Editor

The writer of the anti-pipeline protesters obviously was a victim of the false news “phenomenon” we have been hearing so much about these weeks since the election.

We have all been victims of the false news phenomenon for quite some time now. The best and easiest place to get false news is on the TV around 6 p.m. each weekday. I read and listen, when opportunity allows, to a wide variety of news and opinion sources in my attempt to stay informed. The proof is in the pudding, so to speak, and it is up to the reader/listener to verify that what they’ve read is, at the very least believable, and to the accuracy of the information provided.

The best way to do that is to subscribe and ingest information from a variety of sources, and from sources with enough detail, to make a judgment — sources that oppose one another. I consider that a civic duty as a citizen, as the titular head of my household, as a father concerned for the inexperience of my children and as a means of survival in an ever-evolving world.

What we hear and read in what has come to be called the “mainstream” media is one side. It is readily available and it has been used, at least, but perhaps before, Walter Cronkite declared the war in Vietnam “lost “ way back there in the 60s to influence public opinion. The history books tell us otherwise and Walter and his contemporaries had as much to do with that loss as did the generals invested with the responsibility to win it.

The mainstream media regularly prints and broadcasts “false news” meant to further their interests. Bald faced,out and out dis- and mis-information.

A prime example: The Brady Group frequently comes out with anti-gun rhetoric which is printed as headline news. I remember one especially egregious announcement that each day X-number of children were killed or injured by guns. The number seemed high so I calculated their claim of daily incidents and found that were their claims accurate, over 20 million of our children would be affected each year.

Pure falsehood.

What does this have to do with the anti-pipeline protesters? On my travels through the Dakotas this summer I witnessed Obama’s oil pipeline. Trains, miles long, of oil-bearing tankers traveling over tracks that carry them over rivers that supply the towns and cities with their drinking water, through those towns and cities where they have already derailed and caused death and destruction. Tankers built and supplied by Obama supporter millionaire, or is that billionaire Warren Buffet, the primary supplier of oil tankers to the rail industry. Oil pipelines already transport billions of gallons of oil across this country and have done so for decades with far better records for safety to the public as well as economically and efficiently to provide this land with the energy it needs to provide jobs and prosperity.

Unlike the Middle East where the wealth pumped from the ground is hoarded by a chosen few the oil pumped from our wells benefits our entire population with jobs and energy to heat our homes, fuel our mobile population and our industry.

You don’t hear or read that story in the “ mainstream media,” nor do you read the downside of wind and solar power or the upside of nuclear and coal.

That’s what false news looks like.

But online?

I read it online. It must be true!

Russ Feingold, former U.S. senator from Wisconsin relished relating that the majority of quoted statistics were made up on the spot. Meaning: Without any substance or information to back them up. I’m happy that Russ remains, after this election, a private citizen contributing to the overall welfare of our country instead of returning to his self-serving role as a U.S. government trough feeder. What I’ve been able to obtain from the Internet I consider cartoon news and it reminds me of an incident I experienced while in the military stationed in Korea.

The Army specialist entrusted with the transmission of radio and TV to our airbase there returned from a seminar on rumors and propaganda. He promptly started a rumor that one of our Air Force’s largest cargo planes would make a scheduled stop at our airbase at a certain time on a certain date.

Never mind that there was no purpose for that plane to land at our airbase capable only of supporting fighter aircraft and that such aircraft never announced their arrival that far in advance. It took three days for that rumor to come full circle back to him via an Air Force officer,no less. The lesson remains with me to this date.

You, the reader, must remember the hysteria surrounding Y2K? Or does your garage still have the remains of the supply of toilet paper you bought just in case.

False news is just the latest Y2K. My take is that the mainstream media, which took such a beating during this election cycle, is simply trying to divert attention from the loss of credibility it inflicted upon itself.

The Wizard of Oz effect: Never mind that man behind the curtain. Do so at your own peril.

Jim Schroeder

McAllen, Texas

Don’t blame

To the Editor:

Mr. Thomas Wulf, in his letter to the editor published in the Dec. 15 edition of the New Richmond News, call us Democrats “sore losers.”

He might be right.

We definitely lost this last election, and I confess that this Democrat still feels some soreness. I object, however, to the examples that he gives to demonstrate his case.

We Democrats did not initiate the recent presidential recounts. That was the work of the Green Party, which most of us regarded as a foolish exercise, and for which I do not thank that party. In fact, but for the Green Party, I think that Ms. Clinton might have won the presidency, for she’d have been the obvious choice over Mr. Trump for those voters who have a real concern for our environment.

Secondly, it is the CIA, not the Democrats, that has concluded that the Russians had been trying to influence our election in Mr. Trump’s favor.

That is not the same as saying that the election itself was “rigged,” and it is not the Democrats who first said it.

No doubt many of us have found reason to take seriously the report of our U.S. Intelligence Agency, and have even reported to one another its words. Those particular examples do not seem to justify the charge of “sore losers.”

If President-Elect Trump and his supporters truly desire to “unite this country,” blaming us Democrats for any bit of news which they might find upsetting seems a poor way to start.

David Almlie

New Richmond