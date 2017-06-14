Letters to the Editor

When the Netflix original series was released in 2017, "13 Reasons Why" became a record-breaking phenomenon. I've recently noticed a large amount of discussion regarding the show and have become quite expressive at other's reactions to its release. I read the novel in middle school, and remember connecting to it on a very personal level.

I became very frustrated when I read a quote about the show in the New Richmond News that suggested the novel was simply about a girl blaming other people for her suicide. The true meaning of "13 Reasons Why" lies not within the suicide of Hannah Baker, however, or the stories she left behind, but within the hidden message Asher so cleverly left in his critically acclaimed novel. "13 Reasons Why" isn't the story of a selfish girl trying to make others feel guilty; instead, it is a powerful narrative that reveals the outcome and effects of a single person's words or actions.

This year, I graduated with the NRHS Class of 2017. While the idea of graduating was unreal, the most unreal part of the ceremony was the young man missing from the crowd of graduates. In November 2013, New Richmond lost a son, a student, and a friend when a young man took his own life at the age of 14. We had just started our freshman year of high school. I can say with a heavy heart that me and the rest of my classmates know very well what it feels like to blame yourself, to wonder what you could have done to change a life.

So I ask all who watch the show to not only pay attention to the meaning shown on screen, but to discover its genuine reality: understanding the true consequences of our words and actions. I challenge everyone to remember something I'll never forget: a simple smile could save a life.

Morgan Ehlenfeldt

New Richmond

Do the math

TO THE EDITOR

Twenty-three million Americans would lose coverage over 10 years under the healthcare bill the House of Representatives passed May 4, 2017, based on an updated score released by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO); $12 billion dollars a year would be saved by kicking 23 million Americans off insurance.

Do the math.That $12 billion divided by 23 million is $522 a year per person. That's per year. The $522 per year figure doesn't make sense. That figure is usually a monthly premium with a very high deductible.

I'm not about to argue with the Congressional Budget Office. The articles I read stated a savings of $120 billion over a decade which is 10 years. That is the reason I used the $12 billion figure per year.

I think the American public and representatives should do the simple math, the 2 plus 2 stuff, before making major life threatening decisions. Something is wrong with these numbers. I keep stating the United States of America is a society. If we can insure everyone for $522 a year, I think we should look at the one payer system; $522 dollars a year is less than $20,000 dollars a year for insurance. As a good friend of mine told me a long time ago, "Figures don't lie, but liars figure." Decisions should be made on facts not personal politics.

Tony Huppert

Spring Valley

Hope going strong

TO THE EDITOR

Gregory's Gift of Hope's first annual golf tournament, hosted by Clifton Hollow in River Falls, will be July 28. For more information, call 715-246-2467.

Gregory's Gift of Hope, the only operating "no kill" shelter in St. Croix County, provides daily shelter, care and medical attention to animals who find themselves abandoned, abused, injured, homeless or given up by their owners. This takes a lot of time and funds.

GGOH currently has a group of dedicated volunteers that work tirelessly to provide what is needed for over an average of 100-120 animals per day but the funds are always needed in efforts to save "those who speak another language." Please consider joining us in our efforts to save lives. We need all the help we can get to keep providing this invaluable service to the communities.

Our efforts never waiver, we continuously work to find homes for animals left behind. We provide surgeries and aftercare to those who come to us injured and who need of emergency care. Recent animals in need have been Seiko, Montana, Mae, Mica, all in need of immediate surgeries and care, and Woodsie, Brennan, Jessie, Ms. Callie Calico, Fifi, Tippy and Darby who were all kittens and young cats who needed shelter and care. Please read their stories on our website or Facebook page. When they're in need Gregory's is there, when they're injured Gregory's is there, when they're abandoned Gregory's ia there.

We recently had a successful dog wash at Chuck and Don's Pet Food Outlet in Hudson on May 6, our Woof and Whiskers event on May 20 at Big Boy's Barbeque in Hudson and our monthly fundraising efforts bagging groceries for funds at New Richmond Family Fresh. All of these events continue to get the word out about what our organization is doing behind the scenes as well as try and raise the funds needed to continue providing or services.

We welcome visitors to see first hand what we do. Tours are available by calling 715-246-2467 or stopping in at 1374 Highway 65, New Richmond, on scheduled visiting days found on our website.

Jean French

Gregory's Gift of Hope

Board-appointed volunteer

County raising taxes

TO THE EDITOR

The liberal wing of the county board is about to raise your taxes in St. Croix County.

This same group proposed making our county a "sanctuary" county back in January.

The Administration Committee, led by a Hudson supervisor, is studying a proposal to require any private enterprise doing business with St. Croix County to pay a "living wage." I am all for

workers earning as much as they can in the capitalist society we live in.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development lists St. Croix County's April unemployment rate at 2.7 percent. A factory in the St. Croix Valley pays a pretty good starting wage for anyone who can pass a drug test. They can't find enough workers. When big government creates more regulations for small businesses it inevitably leads to higher costs to taxpayers and consumers and lost jobs for workers at the entry level.

Lee Brown

Hudson

True colors

TO THE EDITOR

The paper recently covered a story in which a man who committed felony child abuse, someone who nearly killed a small child, was placed on one year of probation, served six days of jail, paid money to the county and was ordered to pay restitution that wouldn't begin to cover future medical expenses.

No programs, no attempt to rehabilitate or even really punish. That man would even have the case expunged if he kept it together for a year. Five months later, that same man brutally abused and nearly killed another small child, a toddler.

This case, and too many others like it, are why I ran for office. While I almost certainly will not run again, I write this as a heads up for 2020. Most people do not pay close attention to our local justice system. We assume no news is good news and everything must be fine. Things are not fine. I invite the voters of St. Croix County to become informed and invested in the happenings of our local justice system, as the injustices trickle throughout the community and affect everyone.

The surgeon who operated on the most recent innocent defenseless child said that the injuries were "akin to the type of head injury a child would suffer in a high velocity car accident without restraints or severe shaking." Five months earlier, our DA gave this guy a sweetheart deal for essentially the same set of circumstances. The case was continued out past the November election, as were other similarly important cases. As a result, even though these relaxed on crime deals contradicted his law and order campaign slogan, they couldn't be used against him as they were finalized after the election.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a DA who handles marijuana cases more seriously than nearly killing a child. There are no words for the injustice.

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson