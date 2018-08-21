Letters to the Editor

I'm asking you to reconsider this issue, not of legalizing marijuana, but of opening your ears to the citizens you represent. This is not a partisan issue. This is about taking an opinion poll to gauge the sentiment of the people of St. Croix County. Amend the wording to make it clearer to those who don't know that cannabis and marijuana are the same thing, or if it makes you feel better then remove the option to express preference for legalizing recreational cannabis, but please allow this referendum to take place. There is no excuse for ignorance on your part when all you need to research for yourself is out there. By keeping your heads in the sand and willfully remaining uninformed, you are in effect letting us know that you serve not the public but your own agendas.

Joy Rosenberg

New Richmond