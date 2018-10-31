Letters to the Editor: VSO is thankful

Bret Kavanaugh doesn't want to talk to the FBI.

His friend and alleged witness Mark Judge doesn't want to talk to the FBI.

They all know lying to the FBI is a crime.

David Thompson

New Richmond

Fight for the Land & Water Conservation Fund

For 53 years the Land and Water Conservation Fund has been vital to our way of life in the Northwoods. It keeps the forests we hunt public, creates boat launches so we can access our fantastic water resources, creates parks for the kids to play in, supports scenic trails and many more outdoor recreation projects. Throughout its history, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has supported and protected over 41,000 parks and protected places in America. I can guarantee that you have been to a property or facility that has been positively impacted by the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

In addition to direct benefits to outdoor recreation, there are secondary benefits from the fund such as active and healthier communities and stronger local economies. The icing on the cake is this fund has not cost you a cent as a taxpayer, nor will it in the future. The Land and Water Conservation Fund is funded through fees on offshore oil drilling.

This past week, I participated in a fly-in event at the U.S. Capitol to address the Wisconsin delegation about the importance of the Land and Water Conservation Fund to Wisconsin and why it should be reauthorized. If the fund is not reauthorized by Sept. 30, the Land and Water Conservation Fund will no longer receive funds which will halt the amazing projects. Which affects people throughout the country and our region in particular.

We all have a public space that is very near and dear to our hearts that may not exist if it was not for Land and Water Conservation Fund funding. Please call your representative and senators and urge them to support permanent reauthorization and full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Cody Kamrowski

Shell Lake