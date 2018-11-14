Letters to the Editor

It is not a political movement. The purpose of establishing an International Kindness Day was "to create a kinder world by inspiring individuals and nations towards greater kindness" (www.nationalday.com/world-kindness-day)

Sharing kindness is simple to do. No money need be involved, it takes very little time and effort,

yet it can provide happiness to both the giver and receiver of the kindness. The gesture can be

as simple as a smile, a good morning, opening a door for someone, helping a parent with young

children while out in the community, a thank you or note of gratitude to someone in your life.

Acts of kindness are endless; you can create your own to bestow on a stranger or someone you

know and love.

Spreading kindness also can provide a positive model to the children around us. They see and

hear so many negative behaviors in their world today. What a great example it would be for the

children of our community to see the adults around them spreading kindness and acting in a

civil, considerate way at home and in public.

What will you do to spread kindness on Nov. 13? "No act of kindness no matter how small is ever wasted." ~ Aesop

Linda Williams-Tuenge

Hudson