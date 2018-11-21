Letters to the Editor

The county wisely keeps a reserve of unassigned funds—money it does not need to fund the budget or other specific services—so it is available if an unexpected need arises. Over the course of 2018, those unassigned funds accumulated to millions of dollars, more than County's Reserve Fund Policy requires.

I figured that if the county has money that's not needed, there are two good things to do with it: lower taxes and pay down debt.

Last week, the County Board met to approve the final budget for 2019. Under the proposed budget, the property tax levy would have gone up 4.2 percent, already an improvement over the 7.1 percent increase in 2018.

I made a motion to take $2.5 million of the unassigned funds to pay down a short-term loan that the county took out last year to pay for capital projects—part of its 4-year, $65 million borrowing spree. I am glad to report that my budget amendment passed by a vote of 11 to 6.

This amendment to the 2019 budget will lower the county property tax levy by $471,727, reducing the total tax levy increase from the proposed 4.2 percent to just 2.8 percent. It will also reduce the tax levies by $1,059,997 in both the 2021 and 2022 budgets, as the loan payments for those years are eliminated. Finally, it saves the County $152,570 in interest.

With this budget amendment, we reduced the county budget, tax levy and debt in a small way. But it's a good start.

Please thank the following ten County Supervisors for supporting this responsible decision:

District 1—Ed Schachtner (ed.schachtner@sccwi.gov)

District 3—Lynda Miller (lynda.miller@sccwi.gov)

District 4—Tom Coulter (tom.coulter@sccwi.gov)

District 6—Bob Long (bob.long@sccwi.gov)

District 9—Bob Feidler (bob.feidler@sccwi.gov)

District 10—Dave Ostness (dave.ostness@sccwi.gov)

District 14—Andy Brinkman (andy.brinkman@sccwi.gov)

District 15—David Peterson (david.peterson@sccwi.gov)

District 18—Shaela Leibfried (shaela.leibfried@sccwi.gov)

District 19—William Peavey (william.peavey@sccwi.gov)

Your encouragement of this positive action by these supervisors could pave the way for more progress.

Scott Nordstrand

St. Croix County Supervisor

District 2 (Towns of Somerset & St. Joseph)