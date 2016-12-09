“Being with my family. We have 11 kids. I’m number three.”

— Charlie Munson

New Richmond

“I gave each of my brothers a gift certificate in their name purchasing $50 worth of manure to be used as fertilizer in a foreign country.”

— Chuck Stene

New Richmond

“Best present received — a go cart when I was 8 or 9. There was snow that day, but it didn’t matter, I was pretty excited.”

— Dan Sukowatey

Elmwood

“The best one I gave was a blanket with my grandfather’s Navy picture on it to my grandmother.”

— Kristyn Ulm

Roberts

“I got a real pony when I was nine years old. I named him Shadow. Every day I rode that pony.”

— Laurie Diaby

Oakdale, Minn.

“Jesus’ birth.”

— Veronica Munson

New Richmond