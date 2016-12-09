Search
    Inquiring reporter: What's the best Christmas gift you have given or received?

    By Tom Lindfors Today at 3:44 p.m.

    The following are those who answered our weekly inquiring reporter question ...

    What is the best Christmas gift you have ever given or received?

    “Being with my family. We have 11 kids. I’m number three.”

    — Charlie Munson

    New Richmond

    Chuck Stene“I gave each of my brothers a gift certificate in their name purchasing $50 worth of manure to be used as fertilizer in a foreign country.”

    — Chuck Stene

    New Richmond

    Dan Sukowatey“Best present received — a go cart when I was 8 or 9. There was snow that day, but it didn’t matter, I was pretty excited.”

    — Dan Sukowatey

    Elmwood

    Kristyn Ulm“The best one I gave was a blanket with my grandfather’s Navy picture on it to my grandmother.”

    — Kristyn Ulm

    Roberts

    Laurie Diaby“I got a real pony when I was nine years old. I named him Shadow. Every day I rode that pony.”

    — Laurie Diaby

    Oakdale, Minn.

    Veronica Munson“Jesus’ birth.”

    — Veronica Munson

    New Richmond

