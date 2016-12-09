Inquiring reporter: What's the best Christmas gift you have given or received?
The following are those who answered our weekly inquiring reporter question ...
What is the best Christmas gift you have ever given or received?
“Being with my family. We have 11 kids. I’m number three.”
— Charlie Munson
New Richmond
“I gave each of my brothers a gift certificate in their name purchasing $50 worth of manure to be used as fertilizer in a foreign country.”
— Chuck Stene
New Richmond
“Best present received — a go cart when I was 8 or 9. There was snow that day, but it didn’t matter, I was pretty excited.”
— Dan Sukowatey
Elmwood
“The best one I gave was a blanket with my grandfather’s Navy picture on it to my grandmother.”
— Kristyn Ulm
Roberts
“I got a real pony when I was nine years old. I named him Shadow. Every day I rode that pony.”
— Laurie Diaby
Oakdale, Minn.
“Jesus’ birth.”
— Veronica Munson
New Richmond