Photographer Louis H. Rivard walked the sidelines to bring to life not only the happenings on the field, but also along the sidelines and in the stands.

More than 70,000 attended Sunday's game as the Packers ran their winning streak to two games and their record to 6-6 to place them in a virtual tie with the Minnesota Vikings, who the Packers host on Christmas Eve.

The Packers still trail the Detroit Lions by two games in the NFC North Division as they continue to play toward a berth in the playoffs in January.

The New Richmond News and RiverTown MultiMedia will also be working the Seattle Seahawks game next week and will be at the Christmas Eve game against the Vikings.