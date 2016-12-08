The highlight of the night for the Tigers was the 100th career win for senior Bryce Younger. It was also the team's first win under new coach Jeff Swanson.

In other action:

The New Richmond boys hockey team was outmatched against Eau Claire Memorial, losing 7-2. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, but Memorial took control by starting the second period with four straight goals.

The Somerset wrestling team improved to 2-0 in the Middle Border Conference this season, winning at Prescott, 40-39.

Somerset's girls basketball returned to the win column after a rare loss, defeating Baldwin-Woodville, 79-52.