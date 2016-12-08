Search
    Thursday's Results: New Richmond wrestlers top St. Croix Central

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:14 p.m.

    The New Richmond wrestling team earned its first dual win of the season by defeating St. Croix Central, 48-31.

    The Tigers built a 20-point lead early in the match and were able to maintain a buffer over the Panthers, who were wrestling the first match of the season.

    The highlight of the night for the Tigers was the 100th career win for senior Bryce Younger. It was also the team's first win under new coach Jeff Swanson.

    In other action: 

    The New Richmond boys hockey team was outmatched against Eau Claire Memorial, losing 7-2. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, but Memorial took control by starting the second period with four straight goals.

    The Somerset wrestling team improved to 2-0 in the Middle Border Conference this season, winning at Prescott, 40-39.

    Somerset's girls basketball returned to the win column after a rare loss, defeating Baldwin-Woodville, 79-52.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
