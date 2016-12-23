Search
    Packers and Vikings primed for late-season showdown

    By Raymond Rivard on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:11 p.m.
    Jordy Nelson and the Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 24, at Lambeau Field. (Louis H. Rivard photograph)2 / 2

    Yes, it will be Christmas Eve tomorrow when the Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North Division showdown at Lambeau Field.

    That won't matter to the tens of thousands who will descend on the legendary NFL venue ... and that will most likely include a good showing of folks from Western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities area.

    Among those attending Saturday's game will be Rivertown Multimedia reporter Mike Longaecker, who will be on the sidelines capturing the action and moments.

    And to get everyone ready for the big game on the eve of the biggest day in all of Christendom we take a look back on some of the photographs taken by Louis H. Rivard over the past few weeks.

    Whether you're a Vikings or Packers fan, get ready for some December football in Wisconsin.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
