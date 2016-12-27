The Packers, who lost in September to the Vikings, had redemption on their minds and were riding a four-game winning streak.

On the flip side, the Vikings, who had gotten off to a 5-0 start to the 2016 campaign, were hanging on by a fingernail to any playoff hopes.

But none of that mattered once the opening kickoff was sent airborne.

The rivalry between the Packers and Vikings may not have the longevity that the Packers versus Bears celebrate, but the two teams and their fans don't like each other much.

That's what made this Christmas Eve game an important one, despite the fact that the Vikings were sliding quickly from contention.

The Packers dominated this game and though the 38-25 final score may have indicated that the game was close - it wasn't. This game was over by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Jordy Nelson showed why they are two of the best in the game.

The photographs within the slide show above were all taken by RiverTown Multimedia reporter Mike Longaecker (a longtime Vikings fan).

Enjoy.