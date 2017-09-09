Million Calorie Burn blazes past goal

There were 296 individuals from the New Richmond community who participated in helping reach the goal. Those individuals burned a total of 1,125,581 combined calories. The athletes at New Richmond high school also recorded their calories for the week. They burned a total of 2,192,327 calories. The combined effort of everyone involved raised the total to 3,317,908 calories burned during the week.

Kayla Bertram, Workplace Wellness Manager at The Centre in New Richmond, provided instances where several groups banded together to record their efforts. On Aug. 21, Westfields Hospital hosted a yoga class on its lawn, with 15 people joining the fun. The Big Ring Flyers Cycling Club hosted a group bike ride that Thursday, with 18 riders taking part. The Centre hosted Corn Fest on Aug. 26, with events including a 5K race. There was a youth run with 27 participants and a strongman competition with seven entrants.

"Everyone had a lot of fun participating in these extra events that helped boost our calorie total," Bertram said.

Jim Heebink was a member of the group who came up with the idea for the Million Calorie Burn.

"When you consider that one pound of fat equals 3,500 calories, the New Richmond community burned roughly one-half ton of fat during the week," Heebink said.

The goal of the event was to educate people on how many calories they consume and how much energy is needed to burn off calories with daily activities.

The incentive to reach the 1 million mark is a donation of $9,000 from Westfields Hospital and Clinic, The Centre and Edward Jones that will be made to the New Richmond Trails and Pathways Committee.

"The Centre and its staff did an outstanding job of developing the "Million Calorie Burn" concept, researching all the activities that burn calories, promoting it to their members and, finally, tabulating the numbers during the week," Heebink said.