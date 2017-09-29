Results from Heritage Days race
Road construction altered the plans for the 2017 Heritage Days race, held Saturday, Sept. 23 in New Richmond.
The race usually offers a 5K and five-mile option for runners. But with construction on 140th Avenue this year, race officials were only able to offer a 5K race for runners.
Corey Jurowski was this year's race champion, winning the race in 18:31. Melissa Zajec was the top female finisher in a time of 21:33.
Here is a listing of the 5K finishers in the 2017 Heritage Days 5K Race.
- Corey Jurowski 18:31
- Riley Moynihan 19.33
- Bryan Betzold 20.10
- Chad Huebsch 21.13
- Melissa Zajec 21:33
- Gabby Lubich 22.24
- Tera Busker 25.54
- Steph Hoff 23.11
- Seth Rasmussen 23.20
- Dana Bolwerk 23.37
- Cliff Tenner 23.58
- Steve Peterson 24.15
- Katrina Dallman 24.20
- Jackie Chilsen 24.25
- Ralph LaDuke, Jr. 24.57
- J Evans 25.44
- Rick Huebsch 26.16
- Nancy Doar 26.34
- Brian Montpetit 28.17
- Jackie Kumm 33.14
- Stan Soderquist 33.22
- Diane Gedatus 35.13
- Grant Hoff 35.37
- Amanda Bell 35.57
- Stacey Lynch 37.37
- Meredith Jurowski 38.44
- Frank Segerstrom 38.50
- Rose Lundell 39.55
- Susan Felt 39.55
- Ava Hoff 40.47
- LaCinda Nichols 41.08
- Kris Lubich 44.07
- Jennifer Hesselink 47.46