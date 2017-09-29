Search
    Results from Heritage Days race

    By Dave Newman Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Runners take off from the starting line at the 2017 Heritage Days Run on Saturday morning. The race is an annual part of the Heritage Days celebration. Joe Kelzer photo

    Road construction altered the plans for the 2017 Heritage Days race, held Saturday, Sept. 23 in New Richmond.

    The race usually offers a 5K and five-mile option for runners. But with construction on 140th Avenue this year, race officials were only able to offer a 5K race for runners.

    Corey Jurowski was this year's race champion, winning the race in 18:31. Melissa Zajec was the top female finisher in a time of 21:33.

    Here is a listing of the 5K finishers in the 2017 Heritage Days 5K Race.

    • Corey Jurowski 18:31
    • Riley Moynihan 19.33
    • Bryan Betzold 20.10
    • Chad Huebsch 21.13
    • Melissa Zajec 21:33
    • Gabby Lubich 22.24
    • Tera Busker 25.54
    • Steph Hoff 23.11
    • Seth Rasmussen 23.20
    • Dana Bolwerk 23.37
    • Cliff Tenner 23.58
    • Steve Peterson 24.15
    • Katrina Dallman 24.20
    • Jackie Chilsen 24.25
    • Ralph LaDuke, Jr. 24.57
    • J Evans 25.44
    • Rick Huebsch 26.16
    • Nancy Doar 26.34
    • Brian Montpetit 28.17
    • Jackie Kumm 33.14
    • Stan Soderquist 33.22
    • Diane Gedatus 35.13
    • Grant Hoff 35.37
    • Amanda Bell 35.57
    • Stacey Lynch 37.37
    • Meredith Jurowski 38.44
    • Frank Segerstrom 38.50
    • Rose Lundell 39.55
    • Susan Felt 39.55
    • Ava Hoff 40.47
    • LaCinda Nichols 41.08
    • Kris Lubich 44.07
    • Jennifer Hesselink 47.46
    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
