Tanner Milliron gets first pro hockey shutout

New Richmond native Tanner Milliron has registered his first professional hockey victory and shutout.

Milliron plays for the Evansville Thunderbolts in the SPHL. Last Saturday, the Thunderbolts, defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, 4-0. Milliron stopped all 25 shots he faced to earn the first shutout in Evansville franchise history. In the two-game series at Roanoke, Milliron stopped 53 of the 55 shots he faced.

Here is the link to the Evansville story on the game: http://www.evansvillethunderbolts.com/view/evansville/news-1/news_465192

Dave Newman Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years. DNewman@rivertowns.net (715) 243-7767 x242