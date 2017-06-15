Close calls go against New Richmond Millers

A third game, scheduled June 11 in Hudson, was rained out.

The week for the Millers started with a 5-2 loss at Osceola on June 7. The Millers were on the road again June 10, dropping a 10-9 slugfest in Ellsworth. The two losses drop the Millers to 1-5 in the SCVBL this season.

In the game at Osceola, the Millers got a strong effort from starting pitcher Coleman Roskam. The Millers trailed 1-0 after five innings. Millers manager Ryan Stephens felt the game should have been tied in the fourth inning. New Richmond’s Nate Olin was tagged out in a play at the plate, but Stephens argued, to no avail, that the Osceola catcher had blocked Olin’s path to the plate.

Osceola broke through against Roskam and reliever Dante LaDuke for three runs in the sixth inning.

New Richmond got both its runs in the ninth inning, with Curt Kleinschmidt and Logan Peterson driving them in.

Saturday’s game featured five home runs at Ellsworth’s tiny ballpark. The Millers hit two home runs, but the Hubbers tagged New Richmond pitchers for the other three.

Jon Will led off the first inning with a single sparking a fast start for the Millers. He moved around on a sacrifice and two wild pitches. The Millers extended the lead to 3-0 when Peterson bashed a two-run home run in the second.

Olin started on the mound for the Millers and he ran hot and cold. He put Ellsworth away 1-2-3 in the first, then gave up four runs in the second, when the Hubbers went ahead 4-3.

Those four runs were matched by the Millers in the top of the third inning.