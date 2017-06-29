New Richmond Millers slip to 1-7 in SCVBL

The Millers nearly did that on Saturday. Getting some of their best pitching of the year, the Millers nearly knocked off Hudson, losing 2-1. The loss drops the Millers to 1-7 in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League.

New Richmond scored first in the game, in the opening inning against veteran Hudson pitcher Paul Johnson. Austin Juhl led off the bottom of the first with a single. He moved to third on a stolen base and a passed ball, and scored on Caleb Manecke’s groundout.

New Richmond manager Ryan Stephens said the difference in his team compared to the top SCVBL teams is the pitching. Teams like Hudson have strong veteran pitchers. Johnson was dominant after the first inning, finishing with a four-hitter.

New Richmond’s top pitcher is Coleman Roskam. He had one of his best games, by not trying to blaze every pitch past the opposing hitters.

“He had them off balance from the get-go,” Stephens said. “Coleman threw a heckuva game.”

After Roskam’s successful six innings, Nate Olin finished with three shutout innings.

Hudson tied the game on two hits in the third inning. Hudson got the go-ahead run in the sixth inning when the Millers couldn’t turn a double play.

New Richmond nearly got the tying run in the ninth inning. They got him as far as third base, but the runner was stranded there.

Stephens said the Millers have an excellent young core of talent. He said the Millers are the youngest team in the league, with nearly all the players being between 19-21. He said if those players can continue to grow together, he’s optimistic that the team will develop into a playoff caliber team.

Last Wednesday the Millers went to River Falls and suffered a 10-0 loss. Stephens started on the mound, but moved to second base after four innings when Jon Will suffered an injury. Grant Riemenschneider was the first relief pitcher, before Dante LaDuke finished out the game.

“Dante actually threw well. He had four good innings,” Stephens said.

Curt Kleinschmidt was the only offensive highlight for the Millers, collecting two of the team’s three hits.

The Millers will play at Menomonie on Friday, June 30. The SCVBL All-Star Game will be played at River Falls on Saturday, July 1. The Millers will vote on which three team members would be All-Stars this season.