Area runners flock to 2017 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon
A large group of area runners competed at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and TC 10 Mile races on Sunday.
The marathon course spans from St. Paul to Minneapolis.
Veteran marathoner Jeff Johnston was the top local finisher, completing the course in 3:37.28. More than 7,500 runners took part in the marathon and more than 10,000 took part in the 10-mile race.
Here is a list of the local runners who completed the race.
Area finishers:
Jeff Johnston M 63 Deer Park, WI 3:37:28
Aimee Brugler F 47 New Richmond, WI 3:41:21
Brian Burns M 44 New Richmond, WI 3:43:51
Zach Johnston M 28 New Richmond, WI 3:47:43
Anna Langer F 25 Roberts, WI 3:51:13
Hilary Eggen F 35 Roberts, WI 3:51:57
Joseph Evans M 60 New Richmond, WI 3:57:48
Stacy Klinkhamer F 40 Roberts, WI 3:59:30
Kesha Marson F 35 New Richmond, WI 3:59:32
Michelle Brunshidle F 26 Hammond, WI 4:13:09
Dave Peterson M 59 Hudson, WI 4:14:29
Martin Morud M 34 Somerset, WI 4:15:24
Jenna Goodrich Fernandez F 25 St. Paul, MN 4:46:17
Megan Dant F 33 Roberts, WI 4:56:52
Christina Dittrich F 30 Roberts, WI 5:01:47
Andrew Mathwick M 24 Hammond, WI 5:14:38
Emily Talapa F 23 Hammond, WI 5:14:38
McKenzy Johnson F 22 Hammond, WI 5:27:00
Gary Schram M 57 Hammond, WI 5:27:22
Marissa Wold F 19 New Richmond, WI 5:48:35
Stanley Soderquist M 69 New Richmond, WI 5:52:51
2017 Medtronic TC 10 MILE
Area finishers:
Kevin Grabau M 51 Hudson, WI 1:07:48
Sean Fitzgerald M 39 New Richmond, WI 1:09:11
Dan Wells M 56 New Richmond, WI 1:09:15
Amy Engnes F 45 Bay City, WI 1:12:04
McKenzie Kelly F 26 New Richmond, WI 1:12:26
Joy Keller F 44 Deer Park, WI 1:12:32
Jessey Mike Roessler F 34 Minneapolis, MN 1:14:04
Joe Kelzer M 47 New Richmond, WI 1:15:16
Heather Larson F 44 Somerset, WI 1:15:58
Maggie Johnston F 27 Star Prairie, WI 1:16:35
Lindsey Scribner F 35 New Richmond, WI 1:18:26
Daniel Eggen M 35 Roberts, WI 1:19:03
Tera Busker F 38 Roberts, WI 1:21:53
Rebecca Bostow F 34 New Richmond, WI 1:21:54
Nancy Doar F 55 New Richmond, WI 1:24:29
Stephen Peterson M 69 Emerald, WI 1:25:06
Jennifer Czischke F 35 Somerset, WI 1:26:42
Nicole Blodgett F 32 Hammond, WI 1:27:36
Jennifer Fletch F 38 Hammond, WI 1:30:30
Ashley Clark F 33 New Richmond, WI 1:31:56
Karen Utzman F 52 New Richmond, WI 1:33:47
Jenny Larson F 40 New Richmond, WI 1:33:47
Samantha Nolan F 43 New Richmond, WI 1:36:23
Jamie Knutson F 43 New Richmond, WI 1:36:23
Trish Pitcher F 42 Somerset, WI 1:36:50
Susan Johnson F 41 New Richmond, WI 1:36:54
Michael Hamble M 32 New Richmond, WI 1:37:05
Bobby Higgins M 42 New Richmond, WI 1:37:42
Jodi Saliny F 56 New Richmond, WI 1:39:15
Shawn Demulling M 43 New Richmond, WI 1:39:15
Tony Evans M 28 Duluth, MN 1:39:26
Karen Janski F 43 Woodbury, MN 1:39:36
David Goodrich M 52 Deer Park, WI 1:39:38
Jessica Lemay F 35 New Richmond, WI 1:40:23
Jennifer Higgins F 37 New Richmond, WI 1:42:13
Staci Lindus F 37 Roberts, WI 1:45:37
Cheryl Arcand F 51 New Richmond, WI 1:46:11
Mary Brunner F 37 New Richmond, WI 1:49:58
Kathleen Booth F 55 Roberts, WI 1:50:56
Brandy Anderson F 44 New Richmond, WI 1:51:11
Jen Tessier F 40 Baldwin, WI 1:52:47
Theresa Davenport F 46 Hammond, WI 1:53:31
Piper Beuthling F 46 Somerset, WI 1:59:35
Breauanna Jennings F 33 New Richmond, WI 1:59:43
Jill Fox F 40 New Richmond, WI 1:59:44
Nubia Kelzer F 27 New Richmond, WI 2:03:22
Emily Brehm F 35 Somerset, WI 2:03:29
Colleen Davis F 40 New Richmond, WI 2:03:58
Molly Isnardi F 49 Roberts, WI 2:05:55
Deborah Lambert F 46 New Richmond, WI 2:07:22
Dorinda Lambrecht F 52 New Richmond, WI 2:15:14
Brittani Kruger F 28 New Richmond, WI 2:15:56
Kelly Stodola F 48 Somerset, WI 2:18:23
Melissa Bjorkman F 30 Somerset, WI 2:21:02
Chad Bourdaghs M 35 Somerset, WI 2:29:17
Pam Emerson F 57 New Richmond, WI 2:37:27