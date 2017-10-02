Area runners flock to 2017 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Veteran marathoner Jeff Johnston was the top local finisher, completing the course in 3:37.28. More than 7,500 runners took part in the marathon and more than 10,000 took part in the 10-mile race.

Here is a list of the local runners who completed the race.

Area finishers:

Jeff Johnston M 63 Deer Park, WI 3:37:28

Aimee Brugler F 47 New Richmond, WI 3:41:21

Brian Burns M 44 New Richmond, WI 3:43:51

Zach Johnston M 28 New Richmond, WI 3:47:43

Anna Langer F 25 Roberts, WI 3:51:13

Hilary Eggen F 35 Roberts, WI 3:51:57

Joseph Evans M 60 New Richmond, WI 3:57:48

Stacy Klinkhamer F 40 Roberts, WI 3:59:30

Kesha Marson F 35 New Richmond, WI 3:59:32

Michelle Brunshidle F 26 Hammond, WI 4:13:09

Dave Peterson M 59 Hudson, WI 4:14:29

Martin Morud M 34 Somerset, WI 4:15:24

Jenna Goodrich Fernandez F 25 St. Paul, MN 4:46:17

Megan Dant F 33 Roberts, WI 4:56:52

Christina Dittrich F 30 Roberts, WI 5:01:47

Andrew Mathwick M 24 Hammond, WI 5:14:38

Emily Talapa F 23 Hammond, WI 5:14:38

McKenzy Johnson F 22 Hammond, WI 5:27:00

Gary Schram M 57 Hammond, WI 5:27:22

Marissa Wold F 19 New Richmond, WI 5:48:35

Stanley Soderquist M 69 New Richmond, WI 5:52:51

2017 Medtronic TC 10 MILE

Area finishers:

Kevin Grabau M 51 Hudson, WI 1:07:48

Sean Fitzgerald M 39 New Richmond, WI 1:09:11

Dan Wells M 56 New Richmond, WI 1:09:15

Amy Engnes F 45 Bay City, WI 1:12:04

McKenzie Kelly F 26 New Richmond, WI 1:12:26

Joy Keller F 44 Deer Park, WI 1:12:32

Jessey Mike Roessler F 34 Minneapolis, MN 1:14:04

Joe Kelzer M 47 New Richmond, WI 1:15:16

Heather Larson F 44 Somerset, WI 1:15:58

Maggie Johnston F 27 Star Prairie, WI 1:16:35

Lindsey Scribner F 35 New Richmond, WI 1:18:26

Daniel Eggen M 35 Roberts, WI 1:19:03

Tera Busker F 38 Roberts, WI 1:21:53

Rebecca Bostow F 34 New Richmond, WI 1:21:54

Nancy Doar F 55 New Richmond, WI 1:24:29

Stephen Peterson M 69 Emerald, WI 1:25:06

Jennifer Czischke F 35 Somerset, WI 1:26:42

Nicole Blodgett F 32 Hammond, WI 1:27:36

Jennifer Fletch F 38 Hammond, WI 1:30:30

Ashley Clark F 33 New Richmond, WI 1:31:56

Karen Utzman F 52 New Richmond, WI 1:33:47

Jenny Larson F 40 New Richmond, WI 1:33:47

Samantha Nolan F 43 New Richmond, WI 1:36:23

Jamie Knutson F 43 New Richmond, WI 1:36:23

Trish Pitcher F 42 Somerset, WI 1:36:50

Susan Johnson F 41 New Richmond, WI 1:36:54

Michael Hamble M 32 New Richmond, WI 1:37:05

Bobby Higgins M 42 New Richmond, WI 1:37:42

Jodi Saliny F 56 New Richmond, WI 1:39:15

Shawn Demulling M 43 New Richmond, WI 1:39:15

Tony Evans M 28 Duluth, MN 1:39:26

Karen Janski F 43 Woodbury, MN 1:39:36

David Goodrich M 52 Deer Park, WI 1:39:38

Jessica Lemay F 35 New Richmond, WI 1:40:23

Jennifer Higgins F 37 New Richmond, WI 1:42:13

Staci Lindus F 37 Roberts, WI 1:45:37

Cheryl Arcand F 51 New Richmond, WI 1:46:11

Mary Brunner F 37 New Richmond, WI 1:49:58

Kathleen Booth F 55 Roberts, WI 1:50:56

Brandy Anderson F 44 New Richmond, WI 1:51:11

Jen Tessier F 40 Baldwin, WI 1:52:47

Theresa Davenport F 46 Hammond, WI 1:53:31

Piper Beuthling F 46 Somerset, WI 1:59:35

Breauanna Jennings F 33 New Richmond, WI 1:59:43

Jill Fox F 40 New Richmond, WI 1:59:44

Nubia Kelzer F 27 New Richmond, WI 2:03:22

Emily Brehm F 35 Somerset, WI 2:03:29

Colleen Davis F 40 New Richmond, WI 2:03:58

Molly Isnardi F 49 Roberts, WI 2:05:55

Deborah Lambert F 46 New Richmond, WI 2:07:22

Dorinda Lambrecht F 52 New Richmond, WI 2:15:14

Brittani Kruger F 28 New Richmond, WI 2:15:56

Kelly Stodola F 48 Somerset, WI 2:18:23

Melissa Bjorkman F 30 Somerset, WI 2:21:02

Chad Bourdaghs M 35 Somerset, WI 2:29:17

Pam Emerson F 57 New Richmond, WI 2:37:27