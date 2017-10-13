Tiger youth teams qualify for state
Four New Richmond youth soccer teams have qualified to play in state tournaments this weekend.
All four state tournaments will be played at Rochester, Minn. Here are tournament details for each of the Tiger teams.
U14 Boys: Will play at 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Woodbury and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against the St. Paul Blackhawks. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the championship game being played at 3 p.m. Sunday. The team is coached by Catarina Parsons
U14 Boys: Will play at 8 a.m. Saturday vs. Inver Grove Heights and at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Crow River. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals at 9 a.m. Sunday with the championship game being played at 1:30 p.m. The team is coached by Nicole Hayes.
U13 Girls: Will play at 9:30 a.m. Saturday vs. Westonka and at 2 p.m. Saturday against Shakopee. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the championship game being played at 3 p.m. The team is coached by Justin Ritzer.
U12 Boys: Will play at 9:20 a.m. Saturday vs. Westonka Bill and at 2:50 p.m.Saturday against Westonka Pete. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals at 9 a.m. Sunday with the championship game being played at 2:20 p.m. The team is coached by Melissa Chapman.