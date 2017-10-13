Tiger youth teams qualify for state

U14 Boys: Will play at 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Woodbury and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against the St. Paul Blackhawks. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the championship game being played at 3 p.m. Sunday. The team is coached by Catarina Parsons

U14 Boys: Will play at 8 a.m. Saturday vs. Inver Grove Heights and at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Crow River. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals at 9 a.m. Sunday with the championship game being played at 1:30 p.m. The team is coached by Nicole Hayes.

U13 Girls: Will play at 9:30 a.m. Saturday vs. Westonka and at 2 p.m. Saturday against Shakopee. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the championship game being played at 3 p.m. The team is coached by Justin Ritzer.

U12 Boys: Will play at 9:20 a.m. Saturday vs. Westonka Bill and at 2:50 p.m.Saturday against Westonka Pete. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals at 9 a.m. Sunday with the championship game being played at 2:20 p.m. The team is coached by Melissa Chapman.