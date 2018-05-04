Friday's varsity sports schedule
New Richmond
Friday, May 4
Boys Golf: New Richmond at Scott Miller Invitational in Hayward, 1 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track: New Richmond hosts Stan Barr Relays, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball: New Richmond at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Softball: New Richmond at Grantsburg, 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track: Somerset at New Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Spooner at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Clayton at Somerset, 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track: St. Croix Central at New Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball: Elk Mound at St. Croix Central, 5 p.m.