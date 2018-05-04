Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Friday's varsity sports schedule

    By Dave Newman on May 4, 2018 at 8:36 a.m.
    New Richmond

    Friday, May 4

    Boys Golf: New Richmond at Scott Miller Invitational in Hayward, 1 p.m.

    Boys and Girls Track: New Richmond hosts Stan Barr Relays, 3:30 p.m.

    Baseball: New Richmond at Menomonie, 5 p.m.

    Softball: New Richmond at Grantsburg, 5 p.m.

    Somerset

    Friday, May 4

    Boys and Girls Track: Somerset at New Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

    Girls Soccer: Spooner at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

    Baseball: Clayton at Somerset, 5 p.m.

    St. Croix Central

    Friday, May 4

    Boys and Girls Track: St. Croix Central at New Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

    Baseball: Elk Mound at St. Croix Central, 5 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sportsbaseball
    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
    Advertisement