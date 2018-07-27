New Richmond Millers still alive for playoffs

The Millers have hopes of qualifying for the Wisconsin state adult baseball playoffs. It would take wins this weekend against Hager City and Prescott for the Millers to keep those hopes alive. Wins in both those games would also give the Millers an 8-8 record in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League, a huge advancement after the Millers produced the worst record in the SCVBL in 2017.

The final home game for the Millers will be played at Citizens Field at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The regular season ends at 1 p.m. on Sunday with a game at Prescott, the leader in the Southern Division of the SCVBL.

The games this weekend will test the one area where the team has struggled: playing two games in one weekend. Over the past weekend, the Millers played a gem in defeating Northern Division leader Spring Valley on Saturday, 3-2. But the Millers couldn't match that showing on Sunday, fizzling out in a 9-2 loss to Menomonie.

"Our playoff hopes aren't done yet," said Millers manager Ryan Stephens. "The .500 level is a reachable goal for us."

The win over Spring Valley shows how good the Millers can be. They took on Spring Valley's top pitcher, who handled them earlier this season. This time, New Richmond's Coleman Roskam was his equal. Spring Valley scored once in the first. New Richmond matched it on hits from John Earley, Noah Towberman and Austin Juhl in the bottom of the first.

Spring Valley took a 2-1 lead in the fourth and it wasn't until the eighth inning that the Millers could tie the game. Nate Olin doubled to rightfield and stole third base. He scored when Caleb Belter lined a single up the middle.

The Millers scored the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth against a Spring Valley reliever. Stephens led off with a walk and Jon Will pinch ran for him. Jaryd Marks followed with a single down the third base line.

"Jon took off as fast as a 47-year-old can run," Stephens said. The throw to third base was off target and Will scampered home with the winning run.

Marks got the pitching win, working the final two-thirds of an inning in the ninth.

The Millers had a promising start on Sunday, but it didn't amount to anything. The Millers took a 2-1 lead in the first inning when Towberman and Earley drove home runs.

The pitching didn't have a great day. Grant Riemenschneider started, but only lasted four innings. It wasn't a great day for the bullpen either.

Stephens said people around the SCVBL are noticing the team's improvement.

"We're the talk of the league with the way we're playing," Stephens said.