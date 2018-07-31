New Richmond Millers make it matter

The official WBA state playoff brackets are scheduled for completion Tuesday evening.

While the Millers didn't reach the .500 level they cherished, they easily ranked as one of the most improved teams in the SCVBL. They notched two wins against River Falls and one against Spring Valley, the top two teams in the league's Northern Division.

"I couldn't be prouder," Stephens said of the Millers' progression. "We can't wait to get next year rolling."

The 2018 season didn't start well for the Millers, with an 0-5 record in May. But with college and high school players joining the team in June, the team's fate turned around. The Millers went 5-4 in June and 4-3 in July to finish with a 9-12 overall record.

The Millers started the final weekend of the season with a homefield win over Hager City on Saturday, 4-1. The success of the team brought bigger crowds to Citizens Field this summer.

Hager City scored once in the opening inning against New Richmond starter Grant Riemenschneider. It was the only major threat the Skeeters could mount.

'It was good to see Riemenschneider get back on his game," Stephens said.

The Millers scored all the runs they'd need in the bottom of the first. Jake Jirik and Jordan Luehman led off the inning with hits. A single from Tommy Grygienc capped the two-run rally. The Millers added two more runs in the fourth inning. Jon Will led off with a single and Jirik doubled down the leftfield line. The runs scored on a single from Luehman and a sacrifice fly from Jaryd Marks.

Prescott has been the toughest team in the SCVBL this season, led by the Brookshaw brothers, and the Millers found out why Sunday. Coleman Roskam pitched eight quality innings Sunday, but a couple of his outside pitches got driven into the alley by various Brookshaws.

The only run for the Millers came in the fifth inning, after Prescott had built a 3-0 lead. Grygienc led off the inning with a single. The run scored on Jirik's single.

Stephens announced his team awards with the end of the regular season. Marks was the team's Most Valuable Player. He led the team with 21 hits, 13 RBI and eight doubles.

Luehman was named the team's Most Improved Player. Luehman was hitting .067 in June and with a fiery second half, raised his batting average into the .240s. He also was an excellent defensive infielder. Stephens said Riemenschneider deserves honorable mention for his progression into one of the team's top pitchers.

Jirik was named the team's Rookie of the Year. Jirik played in 11 games after completing the high school season. He had 10 hits, scored 10 runs and played a dynamite second base. Noah Towberman also was a contender with his strong work as the team's catcher.

There were a number of contenders for the team's Defensive Player of the Year. Stephens gave the honor to Austin Juhl for his play in centerfield.

"Without him, I don't know where we're at, with his tracking down balls in the gap," Stephens said.

The progress of the team showed in a number of statistical areas. The team only struck out 78 times all season. Riemenschneider and Roskam both had earned run averages around 4.00, which gave the team an opportunity to win every game. The team's offensive struggles showed with a .180 batting average in mid-June. By the end of the season, the team had raised its collective batting average to .248.