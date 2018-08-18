Somerset wins U10 state baseball title
It's been a great summer for the Somerset U10 baseball team.
The Spartans won the championship in all three tournaments they played in, including the Minnesota U10 state tournament in Rogers, Minn., July 27-29. The Spartans won the state championship game in a tense 1-0 battle.
Somerset's first tournament appearance was in Osceola, where the Spartans went undefeated. They they played in a tournament in New Richmond. That tournament championship qualified the Spartans for the U10 state tournament. Somerset went unbeaten through the state tournament.
The state championship earned the Spartans custom championship rings that will be presented to them at Target Field on Sept. 29, before the Minnesota Twins game.