    Somerset wins U10 state baseball title

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:29 a.m.
    The Somerset U10 baseball state championship team includes (front, from left) Ryan Sabrowsky, Marshall Haukom, Carson Gullickson, Alex Sabrowsky; (second row) Rece Anderson, Afton Johnson, Charlie House; (third row) Mason Schmidt, Carson Belisle, Kellen Donnelly, Michael Morrissey, Cal Skramstad; (back) coaches Mary Schmidt, Eric Donnelly, Mike Schmidt(head coach) and Chris House. Submitted photo

    It's been a great summer for the Somerset U10 baseball team.

    The Spartans won the championship in all three tournaments they played in, including the Minnesota U10 state tournament in Rogers, Minn., July 27-29. The Spartans won the state championship game in a tense 1-0 battle.

    Somerset's first tournament appearance was in Osceola, where the Spartans went undefeated. They they played in a tournament in New Richmond. That tournament championship qualified the Spartans for the U10 state tournament. Somerset went unbeaten through the state tournament.

    The state championship earned the Spartans custom championship rings that will be presented to them at Target Field on Sept. 29, before the Minnesota Twins game.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
