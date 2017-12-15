Tiger girls net first win against Ashland

The win came after the Tigers lost Middle Border Conference games against Somerset and Baldwin-Woodville earlier in the week.

The win Saturday is the type of game the Tigers are hoping they will continue to produce in their future, especially on offense. The Tigers were smart and unselfish, which resulted in a number of open looks throughout the game.

"If you are in attack mode, it's (to set up) others," New Richmond coach Ryan Schradle said on the team's transition toward a more mature offensive approach. "We can't resort back to old practices. Everything is built to create for others."

The Tigers have been known for out-of-control drives to the basket that resulted in hurried, off-balance shots. The Tigers shot a higher percentage on shots where they were able to set their feet and get a squared-up look at the basket. That was the case on Saturday. The Tigers hit 7-14 three-point attempts and the team finished with a season-high nine assists.

"It's a shift in roles for some of the girls, who didn't have as many shots," Schradle said. "We've got to do what's best for the team."

One of the things that's best for the team is having senior Lorin Bauer on the court. Bauer scored a game-high 20 points on Saturday, including hitting 4-6 shots from behind the three-point arc. Another veteran player who shot well was junior Kate Miller, who scored a season-high eight points.

Saturday's game also saw the continued emergence of freshman post Leah DeYoung. She scored 10 points Saturday after getting 14 points Friday in the 59-44 loss to B-W.

"Offensively she helps a lot," Schradle said. "She gets to the basket and she gets rebounds and she's an inside presence on defense."

If games were graded, the Tigers would get an incomplete for Friday's game. The Tigers started the game with a 15-3 lead, but the offensive production plummeted from there, already trailing by halftime.

One thing the Tigers did solidly Friday was rebound, with DeYoung and Avery Utecht both taking down eight rebounds. Maya Greenquist had four of the team's five assists.

The scenario was almost the same in last Tuesday's 59-42 loss at Somerset. The Tigers looked good early, building a lead as big as six points. But as Somerset overtook the Tigers, panic set in and the Tigers took a number of off-balance, rushed shots in the second half.

Bauer led the Tigers with 17 points. Greenquist and Amelia Feuerer finished with six points.

Saturday's win over Ashland was critical for the Tigers because it came against a team in the Tigers' WIAA Division 2 regional tournament bracket. The Tigers will face another team from their regional bracket Saturday, Dec. 16 when they host La Crosse Central. The starting time for Saturday's varsity game has been moved back to 4 p.m.