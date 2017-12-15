The game was tied 16-16, before Central scored the final 13 points of the half to lead 29-16 at the break.

New Richmond made a good charge in the second half, cutting Central's lead to 40-38. But the Tigers were never able to regain the lead.

Peyton Nogal led the Panthers with 24 points and Cole Effertz led New Richmond with 13 points.

The Somerset boys basketball team also scored a Middle Border Conference win on Friday. The Spartans went to Baldwin-Woodville and beat the Blackhawks 42-40. Ty Madden led Somerset with 14 points and James Schachtner scored 10 points.

In girls basketball, SCC remained unbeaten in conference action, topping Amery 51-37.