The Tiger boys basketball team battled right to the end with the Mustangs. The game was tied 46-46, but the Tigers scored the next five points to ensure a 52-48 win. Joey Kidder led the Tigers with 17 points and Talon Seckora finished with 15 points.

The Tiger hockey team had no trouble on Tuesday. The Tigers earned a 10-0 win at Menomonie.

The local girls skaters weren't as fortunate. The Western Wisconsin Stars dropped a 3-0 decision to the St. Croix Valley Fusion in a game played at Somerset.

Somerset was also the site for a boys basketball game. The Spartan boys ran up against a fierce Rice Lake team, losing 68-35.

The results were better for the Somerset girls basketball team. The Spartans went to Ellsworth and earned a 71-66 win.

Also scoring a win in girls basketball Tuesday was St. Croix Central. The Panthers earned a 59-35 non-conference win against Barron.