Tuesday's Results: New Richmond boys basketball, hockey sweep Menomonie
The wins came with differing degrees of difficulty, but the New Richmond boys basketball and boys hockey both scored wins over Menomonie on Tuesday.
The Tiger boys basketball team battled right to the end with the Mustangs. The game was tied 46-46, but the Tigers scored the next five points to ensure a 52-48 win. Joey Kidder led the Tigers with 17 points and Talon Seckora finished with 15 points.
The Tiger hockey team had no trouble on Tuesday. The Tigers earned a 10-0 win at Menomonie.
The local girls skaters weren't as fortunate. The Western Wisconsin Stars dropped a 3-0 decision to the St. Croix Valley Fusion in a game played at Somerset.
Somerset was also the site for a boys basketball game. The Spartan boys ran up against a fierce Rice Lake team, losing 68-35.
The results were better for the Somerset girls basketball team. The Spartans went to Ellsworth and earned a 71-66 win.
Also scoring a win in girls basketball Tuesday was St. Croix Central. The Panthers earned a 59-35 non-conference win against Barron.