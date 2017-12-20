Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Tuesday's Results: New Richmond boys basketball, hockey sweep Menomonie

    By Dave Newman Today at 10:03 a.m.
    Margo Gauper (13) leads a rush for the Western Wisconsin Stars during Tuesday's game against the St. Croix Valley Fusion.

    The wins came with differing degrees of difficulty, but the New Richmond boys basketball and boys hockey both scored wins over Menomonie on Tuesday.

    The Tiger boys basketball team battled right to the end with the Mustangs. The game was tied 46-46, but the Tigers scored the next five points to ensure a 52-48 win. Joey Kidder led the Tigers with 17 points and Talon Seckora finished with 15 points.

    The Tiger hockey team had no trouble on Tuesday. The Tigers earned a 10-0 win at Menomonie.

    The local girls skaters weren't as fortunate. The Western Wisconsin Stars dropped a 3-0 decision to the St. Croix Valley Fusion in a game played at Somerset.

    Somerset was also the site for a boys basketball game. The Spartan boys ran up against a fierce Rice Lake team, losing 68-35.

    The results were better for the Somerset girls basketball team. The Spartans went to Ellsworth and earned a 71-66 win.

    Also scoring a win in girls basketball Tuesday was St. Croix Central. The Panthers earned a 59-35 non-conference win against Barron.

    Explore related topics:sportsbasketballTigersSpartanspanthersBasketballHockeyprep
    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
    Advertisement
    randomness