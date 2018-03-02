St. Croix Central (16-7)will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Prescott in the regional final game. The fourth-seeded Panthers defeated Osceola 62-49 on Friday to advance. This game was close until late. Central led 43-42 with eight minutes left, before pulling away with a 14-2 run. Junior Austin Kopacz was the key to Central's offense, hitting six three-pointers on his way to a team-high 21 points. With a huge number of fouls being called, both teams needed to rely heavily on their benches. Centrals reserves came through in a big way. That was led by Zac Jourdeans, who scored 15 points off the bench. Nick Weber and Justin Freyholtz contributed on defense, particulary Weber, who was Central's best post defender of the night.

Prescott advanced with an 80-44 win over Somerset. Prescott is the top seed in the bracket. Sophomore Ty Madden finished with 16 points to lead Somerset. The Spartans finish the season with a 7-17 record.

In Division 2, New Richmond played at top-seeded La Crosse Central, the number two-ranked team in the state in D2. New Richmond kept the game competitive through the first half of the opening half. Central then broke away, finishing with a 69-29 win over the Tigers. New Richmond finishes the season with a 10-14 record.