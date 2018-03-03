WIAA boys hoops: SCC boys beaten in regional final, 59-56

The Panthers gave a valiant effort in the Division 3 regional final at Prescott on Saturday night, losing 59-56. The Panthers had a last second shot to tie the game, but the shot didn't fall.

Central controlled the tempo of the game for much of the night, keeping the high-scoring Prescott squad from running wild. Central led 29-28 at halftime. Prescott took a slight lead early in the second half and kept the lead in the 5-7 point range for much of the half. This is Prescott's fifth straight regional championship.

Joining Prescott in the sectional semifinals is Ellsworth. The Panthers went to Bloomer and knocked off the second seeded Blackhawks, 63-42.

Prescott and Ellsworth will face each other in the sectional semifinals. That game will be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with New Richmond High School hosting the game.