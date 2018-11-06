Winter sports are underway at local high schools

Three new varsity coaches had their first regular season practices with their teams on Monday. That includes New Richmond boys hockey coach Zach Kier, New Richmond girls basketball coach Chad Eggert and St. Croix Central girls basketball coach Ty Ketz.

There are several teams that will need to be hasty with their practices, because the first games of the winter season are scheduled for next week. The first game of the season involving the local schools happens on Tuesday, Nov. 13, when the Somerset girls basketball team travels to Barron. The Spartans will also be in action two nights later, hosting Unity. The New Richmond girls will also be in action on Thursday, Nov. 15, hosting Rice Lake in their season opener.

Fall sports will still be happening on Nov. 14-15, when the WIAA State Football Championships will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The St. Croix Central football team plays this Friday in the Division 4 state semifinals. If the Panthers are victorious, they will play in the Division 4 state championship game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.