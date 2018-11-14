Somerset led halftime 20-10, but Barron opened the second half with a burst of energy to cut Somerset's lead to 23-22.

Somerset's Georgia Hammer was the only senior who played in the game and she was the deciding factor. Hammer scored 11 of her game-high 12 points in the second half, including a pair of three-pointers that reestablished the Spartans' lead in the game.

Somerset will be back in action on Thursday, playing its home opener against Unity. New Richmond's girls will also make their season debut on Thursday, hosting Rice Lake.