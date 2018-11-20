New Richmond and Rice Lake began playing each other in the 2009-10 season. Since then, Rice Lake has won all 11 meetings between the two teams. That changed on Thursday when the Tigers played well in all facets of the game to defeat the Warriors 50-41.

This was the Tigers' first game under new coach Chad Eggert. If the Tigers were looking to make an historical change, they picked the right opponent. Rice Lake has always seemed to have the Tigers' number. Even in the 2013-14 season when the Tigers went 21-3, two of their losses came against Rice Lake, including a Warriors' 35-32 victory over the Tigers in the Division 2 regional final.

This season's Tigers bring back most of the roster from last season and many of the girls are in their third year at the varsity level. Eggert said that experience has been a huge boost for the team in making the transition to a new coach. He said the girls understood the new systems he brought in and quickly adapted to them.

Eggert said that experience showed when the game got close or when the Tigers had turnovers. He said they were calm in pressure situations, helping them to seal the win. Three-pointers from Kate Miller and Barb Kling in the final two minutes of the game were examples of the Tigers' clutch shooting through the game.

The Tigers led through most of the first half, but Rice Lake went on a late run to lead 25-23 at halftime. The game was tied at 37-37, before the Tigers scored five straight points. The Tigers were able to maintain a safe lead the rest of the game.

The starting lineup for the Tigers has Miller and Kling at guard, with Jessica Hagman, Audrey Feuerer and Leah DeYoung as the inside rotation. The Tigers also have a strong, experienced bench, led by Amanda Johnson, Maya Greenquist, Avery Utecht and Zoey Christensen. Nine girls scored for the Tigers in the win. DeYoung led the team with 12 points, with Hagman and Kling both scoring 10 points. Feuerer led the team with 10 rebounds and Kling's five assists were tops on the team.

Eggert said one of the main points of emphasis in early season practices has been rebounding.

With the starting lineup the Tigers field, they are difficult for opponents to match up against. Hagman and DeYoung are the tallest players, but they both have the ability to play on the perimeter just as capably as they do under the basket. Feuerer's toughness means teams can't guard her with a smaller player.

Rice Lake tried to press throughout the game, but this is where the Tigers' experience showed most brightly. The Tigers used quick passes to break the press without incident throughout the game.

Eggert has high hopes for the Tigers. He said he views Prescott and Amery as the teams to beat in the Middle Border Conference this season, but said he thinks the Tigers could make a strong case for third place this season.

Former Tiger varsity coach Ryan Schradle has continued his coaching career. This winter, he is an assistant coach for the UW-River Falls women's basketball team.

The Tigers will be in action again this Tuesday, playing at St. Croix Central in the conference opener for both teams. The Tigers then get a week off before playing at River Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 27.