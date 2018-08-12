The race, now in its 22nd year, provides a friendly rivalry for runners from both states to see who has the best athletes. There were 857 runners who took part in the half marathon. Gerald Mead of Minneapolis was the overall race champion, finishing in 1:19.21. Ariella Dagner of Newport was the women's champion, finishing in 1:21.17.

Here is a list of the local competitors in the race.

Gopher to Badger Half Marathon

857 participants (351 men, 506 women)

Name Sex Age City Time

Dan Wells M 57 New Richmond 1:33.52

Aimee Brugler F 48 New Richmond 1:44.06

Jeff Johnston M 64 Deer Park 1:47.13

Lee Ann Iverson F 53 Roberts 1:49.42

Kesha Marson F 36 New Richmond 1:49.45

Melanie Reed F 41 Chetek 1:51.11

Melissa Zajec F 42 New Richmond 1:55.13

Brian Autio M 61 Somerset 1:59.41

Luke Busker M 38 Roberts 1:59.51

Jennifer Czischke F 36 Somerset 2:00.13

Art Rutscher M 57 Somerset 2:01.19

Mike Renn M 52 New Richmond 2:03.28

Seth Rasmussen M 26 Hudson 2:04.20

Kristen Cooan F 36 Roberts 2:05.51

Derek Fritze M 37 Somerset 2:08.49

Michael Haase M 38 Somerset 2:09.53

Steve Peterson M 70 Glenwood City 2:11.25

Chad Goetsch M 36 Hammond 2:13.37

Nubia Silva F 28 New Richmond 2:14.13

Ryan Conroy M 42 New Richmond 2:15.11

Chloe Peterson F 17 New Richmond 2:16.20

Brooke Haase F 38 Somerset 2:16.39

Dan Shimon M 37 New Richmond 2:17.34

Carol Kies F 60 Somerset 2:22.22

Sarah Peterson F 47 New Richmond 2:27.16

Natalie Hoppe F 53 Roberts 2:35.17

Patrick Nietfeld M 51 Roberts 2:35.31

Jackie Kumm F 48 New Richmond 2:36.06

Brandy Anderson F 45 New Richmond 2:44.30

Rachel Sheldon F 32 New Richmond 2:48.59

Kathy Foley F 33 Hammond 2:54.56

Brittani Kruger F 29 New Richmond 3:15.14

Edwards F 33 Star Prairie 3:17.19

Kimberly Spaeth F 18 Emerald 3:35.33

Gopher to Badger 5K

470 participants (123 men, 347 women)

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Overall Male: Mason Shea, 16, River Falls, WI 17.20

Overall Female: Fiona Smith, 15, River Falls, WI 19.12

Name Sex Age City Time

Trent Nippoldt M 15 Roberts 20.36

Gabby Lubich M 67 Roberts 22.20

Aidan Thorsen M 13 Roberts 24.41

Sierra Rollings F 17 Roberts 25.23

Colton Iverson M 13 Roberts 26.04

Steven Wurtz M 44 Somerset 26.18

Amy Thorsen F 49 Roberts 27.29

Courtney Carlson F 19 Hammond 28.01

Debi Carlson F 52 Hammond 28.01

Miranda Steinborn F 30 New Richmond 28.08

Tasha Gehling F 29 New Richmond 28.19

Ashley Sullivan F 33 Hammond 28.57

Heather Schreiber F 34 Roberts 29.56

Monika Stanek F 39 Roberts 30.36

Vicky Spaeth F 41 Emerald 30.53

Chesney Demulling F 12 New Richmond 32.13

Kristin Demulling F 37 New Richmond 32.15

Jaime Breymeier F 42 New Richmond 32.57

Angie Conroy F 41 New Richmond 32.59

Brian Edwards M 33 Star Prairie 34.12

Stacy Bieraugel F 28 New Richmond 34.56

Dorinda Lambrecht F 53 New Richmond 35.00

Katie Barkey F 35 Roberts 36.39

Jayne Rimer F 52 Hammond 36.39

Treena Coleman F 47 Somerset 37.33

Jennifer Hesselink F 45 New Richmond 41.22

Kris Lubich F 69 Roberts 41.30

Clare Peterson F 7 Roberts 42.51

Shannon Aslakson F 37 Hammond 43.58

Jamie Wurtz F 47 Somerset 53.11