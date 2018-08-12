Search
    Many area runners compete in Gopher to Badger Half Marathon, 5K

    By Dave Newman Today at 3:25 p.m.

    Dan Wells and Aimee Brugler continue to lead area runners at the Gopher to Badger Half Marathon and 5K. This year's race was run Saturday from Stillwater to Hudson.

    The race, now in its 22nd year, provides a friendly rivalry for runners from both states to see who has the best athletes. There were 857 runners who took part in the half marathon. Gerald Mead of Minneapolis was the overall race champion, finishing in 1:19.21. Ariella Dagner of Newport was the women's champion, finishing in 1:21.17.

    Here is a list of the local competitors in the race.

    Gopher to Badger Half Marathon            

    857 participants   (351 men, 506 women)

    Name                          Sex      Age     City                             Time

    Dan Wells                   M         57       New Richmond          1:33.52

    Aimee Brugler           F          48       New Richmond          1:44.06     

    Jeff Johnston              M         64       Deer Park                   1:47.13          

    Lee Ann Iverson        F          53       Roberts                       1:49.42

    Kesha Marson           F          36       New Richmond          1:49.45

    Melanie Reed             F          41       Chetek                                    1:51.11

    Melissa Zajec              F          42       New Richmond          1:55.13

    Brian Autio                 M         61       Somerset                    1:59.41          

    Luke Busker               M         38       Roberts                       1:59.51          

    Jennifer Czischke      F          36       Somerset                    2:00.13          

    Art Rutscher              M         57       Somerset                    2:01.19          

    Mike Renn                  M         52       New Richmond          2:03.28

    Seth Rasmussen        M         26       Hudson                       2:04.20

    Kristen Cooan            F          36       Roberts                       2:05.51

    Derek Fritze               M         37       Somerset                    2:08.49          

    Michael Haase           M         38       Somerset                    2:09.53          

    Steve Peterson          M         70       Glenwood City           2:11.25          

    Chad Goetsch             M         36       Hammond                  2:13.37          

    Nubia Silva                 F          28       New Richmond          2:14.13          

    Ryan Conroy              M         42       New Richmond          2:15.11          

    Chloe Peterson          F          17       New Richmond          2:16.20

    Brooke Haase             F          38       Somerset                    2:16.39          

    Dan Shimon               M         37       New Richmond          2:17.34          

    Carol Kies                   F          60       Somerset                    2:22.22          

    Sarah Peterson          F          47       New Richmond          2:27.16          

    Natalie Hoppe            F          53       Roberts                       2:35.17          

    Patrick Nietfeld         M         51       Roberts                       2:35.31          

    Jackie Kumm             F          48       New Richmond          2:36.06          

    Brandy Anderson      F          45       New Richmond          2:44.30

    Rachel Sheldon          F          32       New Richmond          2:48.59

    Kathy Foley                F          33       Hammond                  2:54.56          

    Brittani Kruger          F          29       New Richmond          3:15.14

     Edwards                    F          33       Star Prairie                3:17.19

    Kimberly Spaeth       F          18       Emerald                     3:35.33

    Gopher to Badger 5K                      

    470 participants (123 men, 347 women) 

    Saturday, August 11, 2018 

     

    Overall Male:             Mason Shea, 16, River Falls, WI                   17.20

    Overall Female:         Fiona Smith, 15, River Falls, WI                   19.12

     

    Name                          Sex      Age     City                             Time                         

    Trent Nippoldt          M         15       Roberts                       20.36 

    Gabby Lubich            M         67       Roberts                       22.20 

    Aidan Thorsen           M         13       Roberts                       24.41 

    Sierra Rollings           F          17       Roberts                       25.23 

    Colton Iverson           M         13       Roberts                       26.04

    Steven Wurtz             M         44       Somerset                    26.18 

    Amy Thorsen             F          49       Roberts                       27.29 

    Courtney Carlson      F          19       Hammond                  28.01 

    Debi Carlson              F          52       Hammond                  28.01 

    Miranda Steinborn   F          30       New Richmond          28.08 

    Tasha Gehling            F          29       New Richmond          28.19 

    Ashley Sullivan          F          33       Hammond                  28.57 

    Heather Schreiber    F          34       Roberts                       29.56 

    Monika Stanek           F          39       Roberts                       30.36 

    Vicky Spaeth              F          41       Emerald                     30.53 

    Chesney Demulling   F          12       New Richmond          32.13 

    Kristin Demulling      F          37       New Richmond          32.15

    Jaime Breymeier       F          42       New Richmond          32.57 

    Angie Conroy             F          41       New Richmond          32.59 

    Brian Edwards          M         33       Star Prairie                34.12 

    Stacy Bieraugel          F          28       New Richmond          34.56 

    Dorinda Lambrecht  F          53       New Richmond          35.00 

    Katie Barkey              F          35       Roberts                       36.39 

    Jayne Rimer               F          52       Hammond                  36.39 

    Treena Coleman        F          47       Somerset                    37.33 

    Jennifer Hesselink     F          45       New Richmond          41.22 

    Kris Lubich                F          69       Roberts                       41.30 

    Clare Peterson           F          7          Roberts                       42.51 

    Shannon Aslakson     F          37       Hammond                  43.58 

    Jamie Wurtz               F          47       Somerset                    53.11 

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
