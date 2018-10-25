Rogers will run in the state championships this Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The girls Division 1 state championship race is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Rogers earned her place at state by finishing in seventh place at the sectional meet in Menomonie on Saturday, Oct. 20. Rogers was one of the few runners who could break up the pack of the spectacular Onalaska girls team. Onalaska won the sectional championship with 32 points, having five of the top 10 finishers in the race.

Rogers stepped up and ran right with some of the premier runners in western Wisconsin to take seventh place at the sectional meet. She finished with a time of 19:37. That's a vast improvement over the 20:23 time that earned her third place at the Middle Border Conference meet the previous Saturday.

Rogers becomes the second girl from NRHS to run at state. Kayla Harris, who was the Tigers' second runner on Saturday, qualified for state in 2017.

The Tiger girls placed sixth among the 12 teams at the sectional meet. Harris placed 22nd as the Tigers' second runner, with sophomores Barb Kling in 36th and Maggie Bau in 41st. Amanda Johnson, the only senior in the Tiger lineup, was the team's fifth runner, placing 46th. Colette Harrold ran 47th and Erika Emerson was 50th.

New Richmond's boys also placed sixth at the sectional level. Sophomore Cale Bishop continued his recent rapid ascent, placing 15th on Saturday. Max Fore, the only senior in the Tiger boys lineup, was the team's second runner, placing 37th. Max Blader and Tyler Harris finished together, placing 47th and 48th. Landon Carney moved up to be the Tigers' fifth runner, placing 55th. Noah Hughes ran 78th and Andrew Kilibarda placed 81st in the race.