While that is of huge importance at Central, there's also a bit of sadness because the Panther girls team was not able to advance to state. The Panther girls were trying to qualify as a team for state for the third straight year.

There was plenty of anxiety over whether the Panther boys would get back to state. Cougar Holder, who won the Middle Border Conference title a week earlier, was injured during a lunch hour basketball game last Tuesday. When he was taken to a doctor, he was told he'd need to stay off the leg for three weeks. Holder healed faster than expected and was able to run Saturday, but as the Panthers' seventh runner.

Central coach Bill Emery said he expects Holder to be able to perform better at state with another week to heal.

Sophomore Jakob Eggen was seconds behind Holder at the MBC meet and he maintained that high standard at the sectional meet, again finishing in second place.

Several Panthers made big pushes in the second half of the race that helped secure the team's second place finish, led by junior Erik Collins who moved up to 12th place and senior Jacob Murtha, who moved up to 16th.

Emery said he thought the big move made by freshman Colin Hackbarth to pass a pack of runners late in the race cemented the team's second place finish. Hackbarth moved up to 25th place. Josh Burgess ran 36th for the Panthers, with Riley Hackbarth finishing in 63rd and Holder in 65th.

Hamlin and Kizer both continued their outstanding seasons for the Panthers at the sectional meet. Hamlin has been one of the premier runners in the state and that continued, as she won the sectional championship by 56 seconds, breaking the course record. Emery said Hamlin has several goals for the state meet, including breaking the 19-minute mark. Emery also has thoughts on how well Hamlin can do.

"Top 10. I think she's capable of being all-state," he said.

Kizer ran in the pack of three girls that was closest to Hamlin. She placed fourth, but was only six seconds behind the second place runner.

For the rest of the Panther girls, it was a day of disappointment. They finished in fourth place, 20 points behind second place Hayward.

"The runners who didn't do well haven't been healthy all season," Emery said, saying the girls team has been ravaged by shin splints this season.

Mariah Withuski was the Panthers' third runner, placing 22nd. Sydney Carlson placed 35th, Claire Moll 31st, Anna Sauer 47th and Kourtney Labeause 50th.

Somerset

Saturday's sectional meet was mainly encouraging for the Spartans. Somerset's boys placed seventh, which included beating Amery for the first time this season. The Spartans were led by senior Ben Schmitt, who placed 15th.

"Ben had a great race, his goal was to run a race he was proud of," said Somerset head coach Abby Christensen.

Sophomore Thor Sanders also ran one of the best races of his career, placing 21st.

"Thor really stepped up. I'm excited to see what he'll do moving forward," Christensen said.

Zach Maitrejean ran 34th for the Spartans, with Alex DeGeest 42nd, Tyler Hantsbarger 60th, Jack Schottler 64th and Landon Wilson 70th.

The Somerset girls placed tenth among the 15 teams at the sectional. Freshman Erin Huerta was Somerset's top finisher, ranking 23rd. Junior Kristen Vensland placed 40th. The Spartans had a pack in the 70s, with Liv Hoff 71st, Anna Bartig 72nd and Sam DeGeest in 77th. Megan Larse finished 87th and Brycen Chladek took 89th.