Hamlin was joined at state by sophomore teammate Mya Kizer and Kizer also performed well, placing 26th in the Division 2 girls race. The state championships were held at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

New Richmond sophomore Willa Rogers competed in the girls Division 1 state meet, placing 65th.

The St. Croix Central boys competed as a team in the Division 2 state meet. The Panthers placed 16th in the team event.

Hamlin set a goal of finishing in the top 10 at state and breaking the 19-minute barrier for her state appearance. She achieved both. Hamlin maintained a place in the top five runners nearly the entire race. In the final mile, she moved up into fourth place. She finished the race in 18 minutes, 45 seconds.

Kizer wanted to place among the top 30 runners and she also achieved that goal, maintaining her spot through the entire race. She completed the course in 20:00.02.

Hayward and Osceola, the two teams that advanced to state from this girls sectional meet, placed tenth and 13 in the team competition.

Rogers competed in a highly talented Division 1 race. She placed 65th, but ran a respectable 20:02 time in the race.

St. Croix Central's boys were led by sophomore Jakob Eggen, who placed 32nd in the boys Division 2 race. He was followed by junior Erik Collins in 57th, senior Jacob Murtha in 62nd, freshman Colin Hackbarth in 83rd, junior Josh Burgess in 91st, senior Riley Hackbarth in 104th and sophomore Cougar Holder in 112th.