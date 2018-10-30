Willa Rogers learns from experience of Division 1 state meet

Rogers ran one of the best times of her career to place 65th among 190 runners competing in the Division 1 race at the state cross country meet.

Both the Tiger girls and boys teams are trying to build teams that are capable of advancing to the state meet as teams, according to Coach Beth Kelly. She said Rogers reaching state is another step in the girls' team reaching that goal. The Tiger girls have never reached state since they moved up to Division 1 nearly a decade ago. The Tiger boys team has competed as a team at state once in that time, in 2014.

Rogers is one of two Tiger girls who now have state meet experience. Kayla Harris ran at state in 2017. Rogers, Harris, Barb Kling and Maggie Bau were the Tigers' top four finishers at the sectional meet and all four are sophomores. The four all made the trip together to be at the state meet Saturday.

"There's that dream of bringing a team to state," Kelly said. "They really want to do it. I sense it would mean a lot more to them to go to state as a team."

Kelly said she fully expects the girls to all sincerely work toward improving. Harris had an illness-plagued season after contracting poison ivy at the team's first meet of the season at Eau Claire.

The only senior who graduates out of the varsity lineup is Amanda Johnson, who was a strong leader along with being a highly reliable runner. The boys team also graduates just one senior from its sectional lineup, Max Fore. Kelly said Fore came back to practice in the days following the sectional meet to continue working with the younger team members.

Rogers benefited from the help of her teammates in getting ready for state. Rogers ran her second best time of the season at state, finishing in 20:02. The best time she's ever recorded came at the sectional meet, which she ran in 19:37. Kelly said that was a breakthrough meet, saying Rogers learned "there's another level of tired. She needed to dig in and never give up," which helped Rogers hold onto her top 10 finish at the sectional meet.