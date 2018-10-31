Hamlin finished fourth at the 2018 WIAA Division 2 state championship race on Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, the best finish ever by a St. Croix Central runner at a WIAA state cross-country championship meet. Across the three divisions, Hamlin also had the fourth best time of any senior competing in Saturday's state championships.

Hamlin was one of two Panther girls who returned to the state meet, and both made immense improvements over last year's showings. Hamlin placed fourth in Division 2 this year after placing 90th in the Division 2 race a year ago.

Sophomore Mya Kizer also returned to state for the Panthers and her progress was nearly as dramatic. Kizer placed 26th at state this year after placing 82nd in the Division 2 state race in 2017.

St. Croix Central's boys also qualified for the state meet for the second straight year. The Central boys didn't have their best performance, placing 16th in the Division 2 team competition.

Hamlin and Kizer

It was Hamlin's goal to finish among the top five runners in the state. She moved into that position in the early stages of the race and she never let go. She ran in fifth place for most of the race. Her best mile time came in the third mile, when she moved up to fourth place and was closing in on the third-place finisher.

Hamlin and Panther coach Bill Emery have been working since the Roy Griak Invitational on what Hamlin's expectations should be for state. With her performing so well at Griak and the Milaca Mega Meet, her goals for state began to grow. At first, she was thinking that finishing in the top 25 was a realistic goal. Because she's still learning about how good she can be, Emery prodded her to up her goals.

Emery said he believes college coaches would be wise to recruit Hamlin, saying she still can grow further as a runner as she faces stronger competition.

Emery said his favorite moment of the state meet may have been after the medal presentation, where Hamlin received was able to stand on the state podium in recognition of her all-state performance. Hamlin doesn't show emotion often, but Emery saw it after she received the medal.

"You could see the beaming in her eyes. She was truly happy," Emery said.

Emery said Hamlin's gift to the team is the incredible progress she has made in one season. That has shown the members of the girls and boys team this type of progress is possible. They are reviewing Hamlin's work regimen to understand the level of commitment it takes to become one of the best runners in the state.

Kizer grew physically since last season and she was able to stay healthy this year. Emery said Kizer has grown into a runner who can be the team leader next season.

"Twenty-sixth at state as a sophomore is tremendous," Emery said.

Panther boys

Sophomore Jakob Eggen led the Central boys at the state meet by placing 32nd. Junior Erik Collins placed 57th and senior Jacob Murtha was 62nd. Freshman Colin Hackbarth and junior Josh Burgess ran their best races of the season to be Central's fourth and fifth runners. Hackbarth placed 83rd and Burgess was 91st.

The final two Panther runners dealt with injuries. Senior Riley Hackbarth fell during the race while trying to avoid another runner who'd fallen in one of the slippery spots on the course. Emery said Hackbarth struck his head on the ground as he fell and it affected him the remainder of the race. Sophomore Cougar Holder was still dealing with the effects of a leg injury suffered in the days following the Middle Border Conference meet, where he finished as the race champion.

Murtha and Riley Hackbarth are the only seniors who ran at state for the Panther boys, so the team will have several runners with one or two years of state experience when they begin the 2019 season.